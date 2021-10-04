41 Paris Fashion Week Looks That Remind Me Of Literal Sunshine

Scroll To See More Images

And just like that, Fashion Month is over. Can you believe it? This season felt like a full-on whirlwind, but Paris Fashion Week S/S22 definitely ended things on a high note. Big designers from Balenciaga to Saint Laurent defended their titles, while newer, on-the-rise brands kept them on their toes. All in all, it was an exciting week that left me with a sunny disposition.

Sunny, of course, because of all the yellow on the runway. The sunshine hue was spotted at Acne Studios, Dior, Chloe, Courreges, Koche and Valentino, solidifying it as a major color trend to watch for 2022. But the shade wasn’t the only thing making me smile!

Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe show was one of my all-time favorites, with a little bit of everything from structural silhouettes to candy-coated red breast plates. There was a lot going on, but pretty much all of it worked. Other standouts for me included Balmain’s play on chain links, Georges Hobeika’s exciting party attire and a blue jacket from Nina Ricci I simply can’t stop thinking about.

Still, I can show you far better than I can tell you. Read on for 41 looks from a very memorable Paris Fashion Week.

Acne Studios

It’s the sheer yellow cardi on top of the sheer yellow set for me. It’s also the bug-eyed glasses.

Andrew Gn

This whole collection gave me “Blair Waldorf goes Gen Z Influencer,” so of course I was into it.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga didn’t wow me, I won’t lie, but this black gown was certainly heavy enough on the drama to please.

Balmain

Balmain, on the other hand, knocked it out of the park. Please note the gold chain link as top!!!

Balmain

Please don’t make me choose what I love best about this look. I couldn’t possibly decide between the candy-red hue, the use of chains and the extra-puffy sandal styling.

Balmain

This last Balmain look took me back to when it was all Kim K and Kylie Jenner wore back in, like, 2016. In a good way!

Chloé

The way the trim on this coat coordinates with the yellow knit set puts me over the edge. I need it all, ASAP.

Chloé

This leather patchwork moment screams classic Chloé with a boho twist, as accentuated by the crochet bag and sandals.

Christian Dior

This pop of blue did it for me at Dior. The statement coat worked perfectly against the boardgame-inspired runway designed by Italian artist Anna Paparatti.

Christian Dior

Similar sets came out in a range of saturated hues, but of course, this yellow coat and skirt had my heart.

Coperni

I’ll be honest, this is less about Coperni and more about Paloma. She looks incredible.

Courreges

You may be wondering, “How could another yellow look manage to stand out?” A yellow leather baseball cap, of course.

Elie Saab

This watermelon-inspired colorway at Elie Saab made my mouth water. The hues are downright delicious!

Givenchy

Givenchy made the most of this futuristic tulle peplum silhouette and honestly? I fully support it.

Hermès

Of all the brands I expected to present the perfect black everyday dress, I was not expecting Hermès. But, here we are!

Georges Hobeika

Hobeika’s collection was one of my favorites, and this jumpsuit was the first look to stop me in my tracks.

Georges Hobeika

Do I even need to say it? Get Lily Collins in this dress for Emily in Paris, stat.

Georges Hobeika

No, I am genuinely not sure a more perfect mini dress exists. Thanks for asking.

KOCHE

More head-to-toe yellow, this time a lacy trench with trousers and fresh white kicks.

Lanvin

This dress made me want to dance. From pattern to silhouette to styling, Bravo.

Loewe

Jonathan Anderson made good use of metals for this Loewe show. Simple, yet impactful.

Loewe

This look gives me sailor meets country club prep meets anime warrior, but I couldn’t love it more.

Loewe

I’m obsessed, but I need to know who styled this masterpiece with those high-waisted black undies. I just wanna talk…

Thebe Magugu

Magugu incorporated real family photos into his designs, resulting in looks that were sentimental and chic.

Issey Miyake

Yeah, of course I love it. It’s Issey Miyake and it’s impeccable. Just look at it.

Nina Ricci

This jacket is absolutely everything to me and I will not rest until it’s in my possession. @Nina Ricci, help.

Paco Rabanne

Really loving the way this look takes on a mixture of print, embellishment and unique silhouettes without feeling overwhelmed. It’s all about balance, people!

Rami Al Ali

It’s not that it’s anything wildly new or special, but this baby plus dress with pink tulle underlay is undeniably sweet.

Rick Owens

Rick Owens did that. Suddenly, I’m ordering black dishwashing gloves online for research.

Rochas

Can I pair these over-the-top boots with those Rick Owens over-the-top gloves? Rhetorical question; I can and I will.

Rochas

More Rochas goodness, this time with pattern clashing and a very fun stripped metallic frill.

Rokh

Wait, remember what I said about dishwashing gloves earlier? Maybe this trend is for real…

Rokh

Just when you thought the denim jacket couldn’t possibly be reinvented in a new and exciting way, this look arrives to up the ante.

Saint Laurent

This show did not blow me away. But, I would love an update on this model’s chest. Did she get scratched? Is she irritated? Beauty is pain, but there’s no way this didn’t chafe.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin

The shredded details on this crystal-embellished mini take it to a whole new level. Which celeb will wear this first?

Uma Wang

This monochrome look by Uma Wang was made infinitely better by the inclusion of the oversized hat.

Valentino

You guys, I’m done talking about the color yellow. I do love this shirtdress-to-gown moment, though.

Valentino

This minty mini was the ultimate palette cleanser at Valentino. Not a fan of the styling, though.

Valentino

These cutouts spanned the collection, but they looked their best on this sparkly purple maxi.

Valentino

I can’t explain it, I’m just passionately in love with it.

Victoria Thomas

With this, Thomas delivered what was easily the best suit of Paris Fashion Week, bar none.