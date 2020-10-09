Paris Fashion Week Was Almost As Bad As ‘Emily In Paris’

I’m sorry, did basic betch Emily from Emily In Paris show up to France and suck every inch of taste from the whole damn town? Maybe I’m being overdramatic, but I couldn’t help but feel like Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 was lacking the magic it usually delivers. I oohed and ahhed very few times, and I ughed and ewed far more than expected.

Of course, prep time ahead of this Fashion Month was quite a bit different than it usually is, seeing as we were up against a global pandemic and all. Many designer ateliers closed down in accordance with safety guidelines, while others pivoted to making masks, developing hand sanitizers and aiding the fight against COVID-19 in any way they could. Still, they knew that in some way, shape or form, their SS21 collections needed to get done.

While most of the shows at New York Fashion Week were digital, the European weeks had a few more intimate in-person presentations and runways. Paris, it seems, threw caution to the wind. Hardly anyone seated at Chanel wore a mask, and attendees were barely six inches apart, nevermind six feet.

Regardless, I’m here to talk about the fashion, which is ultimately what disappointed me. There were a few wow-worthy moments—some Thom Browne knits, Giambattista Valli’s usual tulle delights—but for the most part, the week largely fell flat. Givenchy was, well, weird, and Chanel relied a bit too hard on ’80s vibes, ultimately succumbing to what can only be described as the intense over-styling of what could have been perfectly fine pieces.

Fashion is subjective, so maybe you’re sitting at home thinking, “You’re a fool—PFW was heavenly.” Truly, I’m glad you enjoyed it! There definitely were some moments I loved, and I’ve taken the liberty of rounding them up below. Read on for, in my opinion, the only 15 looks from Paris Fashion Week to rave about.

1. The Dress I Want To Wear If I (Ever) Get Engaged

Giambattista Valli DID THE MOST with this whimsical, tiered masterpiece, and I can only hope my friends somehow make sure I’m wearing this in the event that my future boyfriend ever decides to get down on one knee.

2. This Babydoll Bliss

A slow clap for Miu Miu, who undoubtedly had the cutest minidress moment of the week. Love the colors, the silhouette, the whole damn thing.

3. The Best Accessories Of The Week

Everything about Thom Browne’s genderless collection of knits was total perfection, but this hat? That doggie bag? Beyond.

4. Basically What I Wore To PFW

I couldn’t help but chuckle at Balenciaga’s playful take on the whole matching sweatsuit trend. TBH, given that most of Fashion Month was virtual and streamed in our PJs, this seemed fitting.

5. Some Size Inclusivity At Chanel

Do I love the neon pink denim, mini belt bag and sheer cape with bandeau top? No, of course I don’t. But I DO love seeing some different bodies on the Chanel runway, so this babe gets a 10/10 from me.

6. These Fancy Flip Flops

Stella McCartney styled, like, everything with flip flips. And honestly? I’m here for this monochrome fuchsia moment.

7. This Game Chain-ger

See what I did there?? I truly loved the playful chain and draping detail on this Schiaparelli number. Beautiful! Not much else to say about it.

8. A Gentle Reminder

Louis Vuitton’s show featured a lot (like, a lot) of graphic tees, but of course, they started the show with a clear message to Americans: Vote! Props for the reminder.

9. These Patisserie Vibes

OK, Giambattista Valli really was my favorite of the week. What can I say, I love a little frill! The frothy mint green contrasted by the dramatic black bows gets me every time.

10. A Miu Miu Mini

Another great look by Miu Miu, this time the perfect balance of futuristic flair and early 2000s nostalgia.

11. More Thom Browne Perfection

Not much to say, other than that I enjoy staring at this. I’ve been looking for at least twenty minutes. It’s bliss.

12. A Fantastic LBD

My fave little black dress of fashion week goes to Schiaparelli, who brought the statement sleeve to new (yet still wearable) heights with this poetic mini.

13. This ‘Look Back At It’ Gown

I definitely didn’t love most of Givenchy’s looks, but the details on the back and elbows of this gown were certainly eye-catching. Love the color, too.

14. This…Whole Situation

Like I said, Givenchy was mostly meh, but I couldn’t help but like this! I’m a sucker for a good glove and pointy sleeve. I’d really love to see this whole situation dressed down with some light wash denim IRL.

15. A Feathered Frock

Chanel had a lot of unnecessary ‘80s-inspired overstyling, so this gorgeous tiered dress felt like a breath of fresh air. Although, honestly, whoever paired it with those heels should be fired.