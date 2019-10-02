Paris Fashion Week’s Stunning Runways Were Filled with Absolutely Swoon-Worthy Looks

Scroll To See More Images

The end of fashion month is upon us, but there’s still plenty of time to take in all the incredible looks we’ve seen in Paris this past week. After all the stunning ensembles gracing the runways of New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, Paris had some big shoes to fill. Unsurprisingly, though, the Paris Fashion Week Spring 2020 runways did not disappoint. Whether you’re an avid follower of fashion or someone who just enjoys checking the highlights of their favorite designers, the Paris Fashion Week runways are chock-full of looks sure to satiate every palette.

Each year, the best and brightest of the fashion industry join together in Paris, putting on and attending fashion shows that tell us all what trends to expect in the upcoming seasons. While almost every show has something offer, there are always stand-outs. Some up-and-coming designers bring wild trends to the runway, and other tried-and-true labels surprise us with something new. You never know what excitement is in store.

To give you taste of what designers are showing off this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from Paris Fashion Week Spring 2020—big, bold and absolutely swoon-worthy. There are so many statement-making pieces this year that will definitely get you excited for the upcoming seasons. From over-the-top gowns to alien-inspired runway looks, you really don’t want to miss out on seeing what the designers brought to the Paris runways. So sit back, relax and enjoy this complimentary ticket to Paris Fashion Week’s front row.