Puffer Coats Now Come in Cape (Yes, Cape!) Form, Thanks to the Rick Owens PFW Show

Scroll To See More Images

Each fashion month, there are a few choice designers who always (and I mean always) grab my attention. Rick Owens is one of these designers, as I am never disappointed with the insanely interesting looks he releases out onto his runways. The Fall/Winter 2020 Rick Owens Paris Fashion Week runway was nothing short of sheer perfection (as is to be expected from the designer), and I am once again in awe of his creativity. In past seasons, Owens has given us major alien vibes with his runway shows. (At one point I was even convinced that actual aliens were walking the runway during a Rick Owens presentation.) The designer’s fall/winter 2020 collection featured something just as surprising—only more wearable this time.

As many of us know, the giant puffer coat has become a staple among winter wardrobes far and wide. Whether it’s simply out of necessity or more of a couture puffer coat vibe, the trend has been going strong all across the world. Apparently, though, this puffer coat trend wasn’t quite evolved enough for Rick Owens. Rather than stick with classic oversized and cozy coats you see everywhere, why not introduce something new: a puffer cape. It’s basically a puffer blanket you can wear in the streets—and it looks seriously warm.

There is, of course, a black puffer cape option, for those of you who like to live sans color during the cold months. Pair this baby with an all-black outfit and oversized sunnies, and you’re ready to turn some monochromatic-loving heads all winter long. (Not to mention how freakin’ cozy and warm you’ll be.)

Or, you could go for a bright blue option, and add a little bit of color to a dreary winter day. Try this puffer cape with a neutral patterned suit and sneakers for the ultimate cold weather look. I don’t think I have to convince you that you’d be a total show-stopper.

For those of you who love metallics, there’s this silver puffer cape option. Whether you pair it with some winter neons or decide to go monochromatic with an all-white ensemble underneath, you’re sure to kick ass and take names—while staying warm in the freezing temps.

If you’re not quite ready for the cape, though, Rick Owens has another option: a puffer coat with majorly stacked shoulders. The ’80s are back in a big way, and this shoulder-padded puffer coat is the ideal situation for those of you who want the vintage look, but also want to not freeze while walking to work.

Even less obtrusive still is this red puffer coat from Rick Owens’ Fall/Winter 2020 show. With just a slight shoulder padding and the addition of extra-large sleeves (perfect for layering bulky sweaters!), this is perhaps the most user-friendly puffer coat option. Even in this baby, though, you’re sure to get some stares. (Don’t worry. They’re just jealous.)