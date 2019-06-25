Every Impeccable Street Style Look from Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Scroll To See More Images

Every fashion week in 2019 has been filled with jaw-dropping street style, and now we’re entering into the next leg: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020. If you’re like me, and you live for the wild ensembles guests of different fashion weeks put together, the street style from Paris Fashion Week Men’s 2019 will knock your socks off. Seriously, these Parisians—and those with the means to travel to Paris for PFW—are killing it in the fashion department. Maybe it’s the fact that Paris is one of the greatest fashion cities in the world, or maybe everyone is inspired by the beauty of fresh croissants (I know I would be), but whatever is influencing the style of these PFW Men’s guests, it’s working.

If you have to do something other than stuff your face with pastries while in Paris, attending Paris Fashion Week is the way to go. If the fact that Paris Fashion Week events is, of course, in ~Paris~ is enough to make me want to hop on a plane before the festivities ends, then the impeccable street style I’ve been seeing is the cherry on top of this sartorial sundae. I’m not kidding when I say I’d pay for the airfare to Paris just to sit around and people-watch outside of PFW Men’s—that’s how good these street style looks are.

These Paris Fashion Week Men’s guests have been embracing stepping outside gender fashion norms, playing around with colors and patterns and lots (seriously, lots) of chunky sneakers. Each and every look has me wanted to throw out my entire wardrobe and start fresh—with these street style looks as a mood board. If the rest of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 is as good as this street style round-up, we’re in for a serious treat.

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Kristen Noel Crawley, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guests, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Alice Barbier and Jean-Sebastien Roques, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Selah Louise Marley, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

J Balvin, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Caroline Daur, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Alex Badia, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Kozue Akimoto, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Natalia Vodianova in Berluti, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Yoon Ahn, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Elisa Nalin, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020

Guest, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2020