StyleCaster
Share

Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

What's hot
StyleCaster

Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Maggie Griswold
by
Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks
Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

Scroll To See More Images

It’s one thing to get an invitation to a Paris Fashion Week show, but it’s quite another to get a front row seat to all the action. Once you snag a spot in that coveted front row, you know you’ve made it—and you need to dress to impress. Well, the front row at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show did just that (and more). Seriously, this group of front row celebrities killed it sartorially. Each guest boasted their own personal fashion week street style, and I couldn’t be more thankful there were myriad photographers there to capture each incredible outfit.

I have to hand it to Louis Vuitton: They know how to pick their front row. The list was stacked with amazing celebrities, and they came dressed to the freakin’ nines. (I mean, how else would you attend a Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show?) From Emma Roberts, to Willow Smith, Nina Dobrev, Karlie Kloss and Emma Stone, this fashion show was blessed by some of the most stylish celebrities. Many, of course, donned Louis Vuitton looks—each as fabulous as the next. To give you a taste of the sartorial feast, I rounded up the best of the best front row looks from the Louis Vuitton show. Prepare for immediate fashion inspiration.

shutterstock 10129511ad Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

1. American Model Karlie Kloss in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511aj Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

2. American Actress Emma Roberts in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511ao Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

3. American-British Actress Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511as Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

4. Swedish Actress Noomi Rapace in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511av Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

5. American Rapper Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511v Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

6. American Actress Nina Dobrev in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511ay Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

7. American Singer Willow Smith in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511bc Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

8. American Actress Indya Moore in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511bl Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

9. American Musician Mark Ronson, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511bt Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

10. American Actress Chloe Grace Moretz, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511by Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

11. American Actress Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511dh Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

12. British Actress Naomi Scott in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511dk Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

13. Thai Actress Urassaya Sperbund in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511dp Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

14. American Television Personality EJ Johnson in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511g Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

15. American Actress Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511q Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

16. American Actress Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10129511w Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

17. French Actress Lea Seydoux in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share