Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

Scroll To See More Images

It’s one thing to get an invitation to a Paris Fashion Week show, but it’s quite another to get a front row seat to all the action. Once you snag a spot in that coveted front row, you know you’ve made it—and you need to dress to impress. Well, the front row at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show did just that (and more). Seriously, this group of front row celebrities killed it sartorially. Each guest boasted their own personal fashion week street style, and I couldn’t be more thankful there were myriad photographers there to capture each incredible outfit.

I have to hand it to Louis Vuitton: They know how to pick their front row. The list was stacked with amazing celebrities, and they came dressed to the freakin’ nines. (I mean, how else would you attend a Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show?) From Emma Roberts, to Willow Smith, Nina Dobrev, Karlie Kloss and Emma Stone, this fashion show was blessed by some of the most stylish celebrities. Many, of course, donned Louis Vuitton looks—each as fabulous as the next. To give you a taste of the sartorial feast, I rounded up the best of the best front row looks from the Louis Vuitton show. Prepare for immediate fashion inspiration.

1. American Model Karlie Kloss in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

2. American Actress Emma Roberts in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

3. American-British Actress Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

4. Swedish Actress Noomi Rapace in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

5. American Rapper Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

6. American Actress Nina Dobrev in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

7. American Singer Willow Smith in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

8. American Actress Indya Moore in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

9. American Musician Mark Ronson, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

10. American Actress Chloe Grace Moretz, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

11. American Actress Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

12. British Actress Naomi Scott in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

13. Thai Actress Urassaya Sperbund in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

14. American Television Personality EJ Johnson in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

15. American Actress Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

16. American Actress Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019

17. French Actress Lea Seydoux in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019