Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show Was Brimming with Incredible Celebrity Looks

It’s one thing to get an invitation to a Paris Fashion Week show, but it’s quite another to get a front row seat to all the action. Once you snag a spot in that coveted front row, you know you’ve made it—and you need to dress to impress. Well, the front row at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show did just that (and more). Seriously, this group of front row celebrities killed it sartorially. Each guest boasted their own personal fashion week street style, and I couldn’t be more thankful there were myriad photographers there to capture each incredible outfit.
I have to hand it to Louis Vuitton: They know how to pick their front row. The list was stacked with amazing celebrities, and they came dressed to the freakin’ nines. (I mean, how else would you attend a Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show?) From Emma Roberts, to Willow Smith, Nina Dobrev,Karlie Kloss and Emma Stone, this fashion show was blessed by some of the most stylish celebrities. Many, of course, donned Louis Vuitton looks—each as fabulous as the next. To give you a taste of the sartorial feast, I rounded up the best of the best front row looks from the Louis Vuitton show. Prepare for immediate fashion inspiration.
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
1. American Model Karlie Kloss in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
2. American Actress Emma Roberts in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
3. American-British Actress Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
4. Swedish Actress Noomi Rapace in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
5. American Rapper Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
6. American Actress Nina Dobrev in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
7. American Singer Willow Smith in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
8. American Actress Indya Moore in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
9. American Musician Mark Ronson, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
10. American Actress Chloe Grace Moretz, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
11. American Actress Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
12. British Actress Naomi Scott in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
13. Thai Actress Urassaya Sperbund in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
14. American Television Personality EJ Johnson in Louis Vuitton SS19, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
15. American Actress Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
16. American Actress Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
17. French Actress Lea Seydoux in Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019