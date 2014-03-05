Otte’s Head Buyer Gives Us an Instagram Diary From Paris Fashion Week

Arguably, keeping up with all the activities of Paris Fashion Week via Instagram and Twitter is the second-best way to get in on the action. But we’re here to make a different case: that, in fact, the second-best way to be involved in the action is to get a major buyer to trace her every move on Instagram. So that’s just what we did!
Kay Lee, the founder and head buyer for high-end retailer Otte New York, attended all the major runway shows in Paris, including designers like Kenzo, Carven, and rising stars like Sophie Hulme. She offered StyleCaster the unique opportunity to take us along for the journey, sharing with us amazing shots from the front row, scenic snapshots from around the City of Lights, and even her favorite quaint Parisian restaurants and cafés.
Click through the gallery above to see Kay’s Instagram diary of Paris Fashion Week!
No morning in Paris is complete without a croissant at breakfast!
Our first appointment of the day is at Cacharel. Their silhouettes for the Autumn/Winter 2014-15 season are really eye-catching, and I love the print of this dress.
Heading to our next appointment—the streets of Paris provide plenty of inspiration of their own, it's hard not to take a pretty picture.
Sophie Hulme is a new designer for Otte this year, and our entire office fell in love with her little pom pom man keychains for the Fall season.
One of the best things about Paris market appointments is seeing designers right after their runway shows. Kenzo is a designer we always look forward to, and writing their Fall/Winter 2014 collection at their Paris headquarters was no exception.
After appointments, I always try to visit some of my favorite places in Paris. Kiliwatch is my must-visit vintage shop. I come here for style and print inspiration for upcoming seasons, they have a warehouse style selection of all decades of fashion.
Who can resist stopping by Chanel on rue Cambon when they're in Paris? This is part of their window display for the spring season.
Paris is home to some incredible floral shops—Vertige has a great vintage French vibe!
Stopping by the Proenza Schouler retrospective at Le Bon Marché before dinner. It's a must-see if you're in Paris this spring.
Capping off the night with dinner and wine at Le Grand Colbert—known stateside for being featured in "Something's Gotta Give!"