Otte’s Head Buyer Gives Us an Instagram Diary From Paris Fashion Week

Arguably, keeping up with all the activities of Paris Fashion Week via Instagram and Twitter is the second-best way to get in on the action. But we’re here to make a different case: that, in fact, the second-best way to be involved in the action is to get a major buyer to trace her every move on Instagram. So that’s just what we did!

Kay Lee, the founder and head buyer for high-end retailer Otte New York, attended all the major runway shows in Paris, including designers like Kenzo, Carven, and rising stars like Sophie Hulme. She offered StyleCaster the unique opportunity to take us along for the journey, sharing with us amazing shots from the front row, scenic snapshots from around the City of Lights, and even her favorite quaint Parisian restaurants and cafés.

Click through the gallery above to see Kay’s Instagram diary of Paris Fashion Week!