Every Mind-Blowing Look From the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Runways

Oddly enough, I absolutely love looking at ensembles I could never actually wear out and about. Seeing wild AF celebrity looks or couture ensembles I know will never grace the likes of my closet always gives me inspiration on how to incorporate a little bit of the runway into my actually wearable wardrobe. The Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2020 runways have been filled with the exact kind of inspo I long for during different fashion weeks. Haute Couture Week is always chock-full of the most jaw-dropping and beautiful looks, and the Spring/Summer 2020 collections are no exception. These runways just continue to get me excited for the next season in fashion.

From the always-enchanting Chanel Couture runway collection to the eye-popping looks the Givenchy and Viktor & Rolf runways brought, there are so many incredible looks from the Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture Week collections. Seeing all the ensembles from couture runway shows always makes me feel like I’m on a different planet. The clothes are typically wearable enough to not seem completely out of this world, but still look like they belong in a cooler, more eccentric society. Honestly, my hope for this world is that we can all dress in couture-esque looks daily. I mean, how incredible would it be to have our entire society dressed in haute couture-inspired ensembles? It’s the kind of world I’d love to live in, y’all.

However, since that world does not exist yet, and I’m sitting here in a t-shirt and leggings, viewing all the amazing looks from the haute couture runways will just have to do for now. I rounded up all the most iconic looks from Paris Fashion Week Couture so far, so you can get a taste of the best of the best. You’ll most likely notice that shoulder pieces and blob-like silhouettes (If that’s confusing to you, scroll down and you’ll see what I mean.) are everywhere this season. Take this opportunity to get inspired by these couture looks and what trends will likely pop up in the coming months. Fashion is a game, baby, and I’m happy to play.

Maison Margiela, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Ulyana Sergeenko, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Alexandre Vautheir, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Givenchy, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Dior, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Chanel, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Givenchy, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Maison Margiela, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Chanel, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Elie Saab, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Viktor&Rolf, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Elie Saab, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Iris Van Herpen, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Bouchra Jarrar, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Maison Margiela, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Julie De Libran, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Viktor&Rolf, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Alexandre Vauthier, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Viktor&Rolf, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Zuhair Murad, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Irina Shayk, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Giorgio Armani, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Iris Van Herpen, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Franck Sorbier, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Ralph and Russo, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Alexandre Vauthier, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Julien Fournie, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Alexandre Vauthier, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020

Tony Ward, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020