Every Mind-Blowing Look From the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Runways

Oddly enough, I absolutely love looking at ensembles I could never actually wear out and about. Seeing wild AF celebrity looks or couture ensembles I know will never grace the likes of my closet always gives me inspiration on how to incorporate a little bit of the runway into my actually wearable wardrobe. The Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2020 runways have been filled with the exact kind of inspo I long for during different fashion weeks. Haute Couture Week is always chock-full of the most jaw-dropping and beautiful looks, and the Spring/Summer 2020 collections are no exception. These runways just continue to get me excited for the next season in fashion.
From the always-enchanting Chanel Couture runway collection to the eye-popping looks the Givenchy and Viktor & Rolf runways brought, there are so many incredible looks from the Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture Week collections. Seeing all the ensembles from couture runway shows always makes me feel like I’m on a different planet. The clothes are typically wearable enough to not seem completely out of this world, but still look like they belong in a cooler, more eccentric society. Honestly, my hope for this world is that we can all dress in couture-esque looks daily. I mean, how incredible would it be to have our entire society dressed in haute couture-inspired ensembles? It’s the kind of world I’d love to live in, y’all.
However, since that world does not exist yet, and I’m sitting here in a t-shirt and leggings, viewing all the amazing looks from the haute couture runways will just have to do for now. I rounded up all the most iconic looks from Paris Fashion Week Couture so far, so you can get a taste of the best of the best. You’ll most likely notice that shoulder pieces and blob-like silhouettes (If that’s confusing to you, scroll down and you’ll see what I mean.) are everywhere this season. Take this opportunity to get inspired by these couture looks and what trends will likely pop up in the coming months. Fashion is a game, baby, and I’m happy to play.
WWD/Shutterstock. Maison Margiela show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Maison Margiela, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Ulyana Sergeenko show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 20 Jan 2020
Ulyana Sergeenko, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock. Alexandre Vauthier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 21 Jan 2020
Alexandre Vautheir, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Givenchy show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 21 Jan 2020
Givenchy, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Dior show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 20 Jan 2020
Dior, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Chanel show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 21 Jan 2020
Chanel, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Givenchy show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 21 Jan 2020
Givenchy, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 21 Jan 2020
RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Maison Margiela show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Maison Margiela, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Chanel – Runway – Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week S/S 2020, France – 21 Jan 2020
Chanel, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Elie Saab show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Elie Saab, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Viktor&Rolf show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Viktor&Rolf, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Elie Saab show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Elie Saab, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock. Iris Van Herpen show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 20 Jan 2020
Iris Van Herpen, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock. Bouchra Jarrar show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Bouchra Jarrar, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Maison Margiela show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Maison Margiela, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Julie De Libran show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Julie De Libran, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Viktor&Rolf show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Viktor&Rolf, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock. Alexandre Vauthier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 21 Jan 2020
Alexandre Vauthier, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Viktor&Rolf show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Viktor&Rolf, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Zuhair Murad show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Zuhair Murad, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
WWD/Shutterstock. Valentino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 22 Jan 2020
Irina Shayk, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock. Giorgio Armani Prive show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 21 Jan 2020
Giorgio Armani, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Iris Van Herpen – Runway – Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week S/S 2020, France – 20 Jan 2020
Iris Van Herpen, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
CAROLINE BLUMBERG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Franck Sorbier – Runway – Paris Fashion Week Ready to Wear S/S 2020, France – 22 Jan 2020
Franck Sorbier, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock. Ralph and Russo show, Runway, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 20 Jan 2020
Ralph and Russo, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Alexandre Vauthier – Runway – Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week S/S 2020, France – 21 Jan 2020
Alexandre Vauthier, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock. Fashion Haute Couture S/S 2020 Fournie, Paris, France – 21 Jan 2020
Julien Fournie, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock. Alexandre Vauthier show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 21 Jan 2020
Alexandre Vauthier, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock. Tony Ward show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 20 Jan 2020
Tony Ward, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020