The Best of Paris Fashion Week: Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, More

Well, we can officially close the book on another Fall 2013 Fashion Month and bid goodbye, cheerio, arrivederci and au revior to the month-long style showcase that took over New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Before we turn our undivided attention to what across-the-board trends stood out and what the masses will take to come fall, here’s a look at some highlights to have emerged from Paris—the home to month’s most high-profile, glamorous shows.

As a whole, Paris Fashion Week showcases beloved big-ticket designers—including Chanel, Hermes, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Valentino—so it should come as no surprise that the fashion this season was stronger and more captivating than ever, with scores of covetable clothes appropriately capping off a dizzying month of fashion.

Click through the gallery to see a sampling of Paris Fashion Week’s most outstanding looks and let us know: Which is your favorite?

More: 10 Big Trends From New York Fashion Week

The Best of London Fashion Week: Burberry, Tom Ford, Topshop, More