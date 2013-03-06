StyleCaster
Share

The Best of Paris Fashion Week: Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best of Paris Fashion Week: Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, More

Perrie Samotin
by
The Best of Paris Fashion Week: Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, More
19 Start slideshow

Well, we can officially close the book on another Fall 2013 Fashion Month and bid goodbye, cheerio, arrivederci and au revior to the month-long style showcase that took over New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Before we turn our undivided attention to what across-the-board trends stood out and what the masses will take to come fall, here’s a look at some highlights to have emerged from Paris—the home to month’s most high-profile, glamorous shows.

As a whole, Paris Fashion Week showcases beloved big-ticket designers—including Chanel, Hermes, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Valentino—so it should come as no surprise that the fashion this season was stronger and more captivating than ever, with scores of covetable clothes appropriately capping off a dizzying month of fashion.

Click through the gallery to see a sampling of Paris Fashion Week’s most outstanding looks and let us know: Which is your favorite? 

More: 10 Big Trends From New York Fashion Week
             The Best of London Fashion Week: Burberry, Tom Ford, Topshop, More

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19

Chanel

Giambattista Valli

Valentino

Stella McCartney

Saint Laurent

Miu Miu

Isabel Maran

Alexander McQueen

Louis Vuitton

Lanvin

Kenzo

Hermes

Givenchy

Dior

Chloe

Céline

Carven

Balmain

Balenciaga

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celebs Who May (Or May Not) Have Had Nose Jobs

Celebs Who May (Or May Not) Have Had Nose Jobs
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share