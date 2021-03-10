Let’s Recap The Most Memorable Looks From Paris Fashion Week A/W21

Scroll To See More Images

RIP to Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Month, we knew ye well. And honestly, we loved you a lot! I was pleasantly surprised by a lot of collections this season; granted, my expectations are lower due to the pandemic, but still! While many designers didn’t quite hit the mark, others excelled in serving up the fashion and glamor we’ve been missing out on for the past year or so. And of course, the collections at Paris Fashion Week were certainly some of the most exciting.

I’m not going to say that Paris has the best lineup, but Chanel, Dior, Alaia, Blamain and Giambattista Valli are simply hard to compete with! That said, some of my favorite looks this season actually came from Stockholm-based Acne Studios and Lebanese designer Elie Saab. Both brands delivered not only runway-level drama, but clothes I’d actually want to wear in real life, too. And isn’t that part of the point of ready-to-wear, after all?

In total, a whopping 31 looks went into my immediate “Saved” folder for future fashion inspo, so I thought I’d break them down below so you can screenshot or pin to your heart’s content. Yes, we’re all pretty focused on incoming spring and summer trends at the moment, but fall will be here before you know it—which is crazy, since it’s very much still March 2020 in my mind.

With that, read on for the top looks from Paris Fashion Week A/W 2021 from Isabel Marant, Chloe, Altuzarra and so many more, in no particular order. Farewell, Fashion Month—you were fun while you lasted!

Acne Studios

For this look, texture was truly king. I love the fuzzy aesthetic paired with this perfect shade of cornflower blue.

Ninamounah

There were a lot of basic hot pink suits seen this season, so Ninamounah’s pale pink leather iteration definitely stood out in a great way. Love the shiny tie!

Elie Saab

Everything about this dress is perfect, from the intricate pleating at the bodice to the ideal shade of lime green. Someone, please invite me to a formal wedding so I can wear this.

Rami Al Ali

Another formal gown that made me ooh and ahh was this Rami Al Ali number. I especially love the gold grommets and hardware on the straps for an edgy touch to an otherwise ultra-femme silhouette.

Giambattista Valli

Valli never disappoints, and I was head over heels for this whole collection. I don’t think I have to say it, but I will: just look at those sleeves.

Balmain

Balmain said 10-hour flight, but make it fashion! It’s the pink puffy logo-printed neck pillow for me.

Patou

Patou did not shy away from color and pattern this season, and this blue and marigold combo stood out in a sea of simpler aesthetics.

Dior

There is just something so dreamy about this heart-shaped red bodice, right? I could stare at it all day long.

Chanel

Chanel did one of their iconic suiting moments in full fur, and while I’d love for them to switch to faux soon (cough, ASAP) I do love the look.

Andrew Gn

Another beautiful sleeve moment, this time from Andrew Gn. Also love the styling with those massive silver earrings.

Acne Studios

This Acne look gives me serious Jacquemus vibes, no?? I’m not complaining—when it comes to this look, the more the merrier.

Ellery

The draping on this Ellery neckline is absolutely exquisite. Love the banana yellow, too.

Elie Saab

There weren’t a ton of dramatic gowns this fashion week, but this black tulle moment really thrilled me. I love the extra-long tie neckline on the cape as well.

Giambattista Valli

This dress is so unique, and so different than Valli’s normal style. The airy floral contrasted by the dark black bows makes this the perfect style for edgy fashionistas to dress down with Docs or a black leather jacket worn over the shoulders.

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant sees your neutral leather ‘fits and raises you this red leather moment to up the ante.

Paco Rabanne

To the right, to the right! This jewel-encrusted black dress is the ultimate in LBD goals, but I’d definitely consider wearing it in white to my wedding. @Paco, can I get this custom?

Patou

Purple is a massive trending color this season and I love how Patou paired this playful pattern and these opposing silhouettes. Wide Leg Pants + Flowy Tunic + Cropped Jacket = Surprisingly Great.

Andrew Gn

It’s! The! boots! For! Me! Or the leg-warmers? Either way, I want to wear them with absolutely everything.

Altuzarra

Without the hat, I wouldn’t have looked twice at this ‘fit, but Altuzarra really did something when they threw in that massive beanie. BRB, asking my grandma to start knitting me one.

Chloe

Fall 2021 will be all about unexpected knits, and this midi dress with coordinating messenger bag is high on my Must Own list. Plus, it lends itself perfectly to the year’s chocolate brown trend.

Dior

The laser-cut details on this heart-shaped bib dress? I need it in my closet yesterday.

Thebe Magugu

Thebe Magugu said scarecrow, but make it fashion! I love this effortless combination of pleating and print.

Andrew Gn

I hate the phrase “boss bitch,” but does this not give you the ultimate boss bitch energy??? I’m getting major CEO of NASA energy from this one with those futuristic shoulders.

Elie Saab

Dreamy, ethereal and just the right amount of feather. Not much to say other than it’s true love.

Balmain

I love Balmain’s signature PB monogram print, so seeing it splattered all over this head-to-toe patterned look is an extra-special treat. I’d be happy with any one of these pieces in my own closet.

Alexis Mabille

Alexis Mabille does some of my very favorite dresses, and this literal ray of sunshine stood out from the rest of her collection this season, mainly because of the unique neckline.

Alaia

Excuse me while I wear this every day for the rest of my existence. No one works a silhouette like the team at Alaia. No one.

Acne Studios

The dress alone would’ve been lovely, but the extra-long gloves and tights to boot? Suddenly, simple formalwear seems so…uninspired.

Rokh

Ladies, what a way to re-wear your prom dress one more time. Kidding, kidding—but I do love the combo of wedding-on-top, errands-on-the-bottom. Very Carrie Bradshaw!

Chanel

Chanel’s show didn’t wow me, I won’t lie, but these Velma from Scooby Do vibes are honestly serving. Not loving the neck-cessories, but the cardigan makes up for it.

Lanvin

If Milan fashion week taught me anything this season, it’s that feathers are definitely trending, so I love this pop of pink fluff courtesy of Lanvin.