StyleCaster
Share

Paris Fall Fashion Week Accessories: The Heart-Stopping Best

What's hot
StyleCaster

Paris Fall Fashion Week Accessories: The Heart-Stopping Best

Kerry Pieri
by
Paris Fall Fashion Week Accessories: The Heart-Stopping Best
36 Start slideshow

Runway head-to-toe ready to wear looks can elicit clothing lust, but most of the time, save for some sample sale or Barneys Warehouse gleaming, golden find, the majority of those clothes will never end up on your average fashion focused girl. You know what might though? The bread and butter of fashion houses the world over accessories.

As much as a great fall coat can affect my breathing, that perfect Dries clutch is getting the superlative Most Likely to Come Home with Me. Same goes for those parfait Miu Miu heels or maybe, someday, a Lanvin necklace. Why? Because clothing can feel transient but a great bag is forever.

Paris Fall 2011 Fashion Week did not disappoint in the department store first floor department. Click though for the top of the toppest accessories from Paris straight from Louis Vuitton, Celine and more.

All photos: ImaxTree

0 Thoughts?
1 of 36

Keep clicking for the progeny of these picks!

Andrew Gn

Balenciaga

Balenciaga

Balmain

Celine

Chanel

Chanel

Ann Demeulemeester

Givenchy

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten

Haider Ackermann

Haider Ackermann

Lanvin

Lanvin

Lanvin

Lanvin

Isabel Marant

Miu Miu

Miu Miu

Miu Miu

Miu Miu

Theirry Mugler

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton

Mugler

Vanessa Bruno

Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Fall 2011 Nails: The Trends That We’re Lusting After

Fall 2011 Nails: The Trends That We’re Lusting After
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share