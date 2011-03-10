Paris Fall Fashion Week Accessories: The Heart-Stopping Best

Runway head-to-toe ready to wear looks can elicit clothing lust, but most of the time, save for some sample sale or Barneys Warehouse gleaming, golden find, the majority of those clothes will never end up on your average fashion focused girl. You know what might though? The bread and butter of fashion houses the world over accessories.

As much as a great fall coat can affect my breathing, that perfect Dries clutch is getting the superlative Most Likely to Come Home with Me. Same goes for those parfait Miu Miu heels or maybe, someday, a Lanvin necklace. Why? Because clothing can feel transient but a great bag is forever.

Paris Fall 2011 Fashion Week did not disappoint in the department store first floor department. Click though for the top of the toppest accessories from Paris straight from Louis Vuitton, Celine and more.

All photos: ImaxTree