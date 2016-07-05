The Top Street Style from Paris Couture

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week isn’t, technically speaking, even a week long, but for four days, the fashion crowd brings its A-game to the shows. We’re talking multiple outfit changes a day, fresh-off-the-runway looks, and a parade of peacocking bloggers and editors traipsing around the city’s arrondissements with a pack of photographers in tow.

Between Dior, Valentino, Chanel, and, for the first time this season, Vetements, there should be no shortage of inspo to be had this week from outside the shows. Ahead, see what Veronika Heilbrunner, Olivia Palermo, Lena Perminova, and the rest of the street-style set are wearing to couture.