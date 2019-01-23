43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Scroll To See More Images

In just a few short weeks, many of us will be flurrying around New York City in our finest, most statement-making duds—crossing our fingers that street style photographers take notice of our carefully crafted ensembles as we flit to and from runway shows in shoes far too uncomfortable for the task. Though fashion month won’t hit full swing until New York Fashion Week kicks off on Friday, February 8, the fashion set has already gotten a glimpse of what awaits: The first gowns from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019 (January 21-24) have already hit the internet, and they’re exactly as jaw-droppingly gorgeous as you might expect.

Every fashion week is like an extended, experiential visit to some kind of sartorial museum. You spend days immersed in art, and the looks aren’t the only thing on display; everything from clothing to makeup, from scenery to music, has been meticulously curated to create an atmosphere, to capture an idea, to communicate a message. Paris Couture Fashion Week offers all of these things—magnified. Because couture is about drama and experimentation; Paris Couture Fashion Week is where you go to see the greatest, most creative minds in fashion debuting their latest takes on the genre. (Or, you know, the internet is where you go to see photos of Paris Couture Fashion Week and vicariously experience the greatest, most creative minds in fashion debuting their latest takes on the genre.)

4. Ralph & Russo, Spring/Summer 2019

6. Schiaparelli, Spring/Summer 2019

7. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

8. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

11. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

13. Antonio Grimaldi, Spring/Summer 2019

14. Dany Attache, Spring/Summer 2019

15. Ralph & Russo, Spring/Summer 2019

16. Georges Chakra, Spring/Summer 2019

17. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

18. Antonio Grimaldi, Spring/Summer 2019

19. Georges Chakra, Spring/Summer 2019

22. Schiaparelli, Spring/Summer 2019

23. Antonio Grimaldi, Spring/Summer 2019

26. Schiaparelli, Spring/Summer 2019

28. Georges Hobeika, Spring/Summer 2019

27. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

28. Georges Hobeika, Spring/Summer 2019

29. Ralph & Russo, Spring/Summer 2019

30. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

31. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

32. Georges Chakra, Spring/Summer 2019

33. Schiaparelli, Spring/Summer 2019

34. Georges Chakra, Spring/Summer 2019

35. Tony Ward, Spring/Summer 2019

36. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

37. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

38. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

39. Georges Hobeika, Spring/Summer 2019

40. Chanel, Spring/Summer 2019

42. Schiaparelli, Spring/Summer 2019

43. Iris van Herpen, Spring/Summer 2019