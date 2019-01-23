StyleCaster
Share

43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

What's hot
StyleCaster

43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Lindsey Lanquist
by
43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Scroll To See More Images

In just a few short weeks, many of us will be flurrying around New York City in our finest, most statement-making duds—crossing our fingers that street style photographers take notice of our carefully crafted ensembles as we flit to and from runway shows in shoes far too uncomfortable for the task. Though fashion month won’t hit full swing until New York Fashion Week kicks off on Friday, February 8, the fashion set has already gotten a glimpse of what awaits: The first gowns from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019 (January 21-24) have already hit the internet, and they’re exactly as jaw-droppingly gorgeous as you might expect.

Every fashion week is like an extended, experiential visit to some kind of sartorial museum. You spend days immersed in art, and the looks aren’t the only thing on display; everything from clothing to makeup, from scenery to music, has been meticulously curated to create an atmosphere, to capture an idea, to communicate a message. Paris Couture Fashion Week offers all of these things—magnified. Because couture is about drama and experimentation; Paris Couture Fashion Week is where you go to see the greatest, most creative minds in fashion debuting their latest takes on the genre. (Or, you know, the internet is where you go to see photos of Paris Couture Fashion Week and vicariously experience the greatest, most creative minds in fashion debuting their latest takes on the genre.)

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Francois Durand/Getty Images.

1. Ralph & Russo, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

2. Iris van Herpen, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Estrop/Getty Images.

3. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Francois Durand/Getty Images.

4. Ralph & Russo, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

5. Schiaparelli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

6. Schiaparelli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Estrop/Getty Images.

7. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Estrop/Getty Images.

8. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.

9. Antonio Grimaldi, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

10. Dany Atrache, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Estrop/Getty Images.

11. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Peter White/Getty Images.

12. Georges Chakra, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

13. Antonio Grimaldi, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

14. Dany Attache, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Francois Durand/Getty Images.

15. Ralph & Russo, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Peter White/Getty Images.

16. Georges Chakra, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Estrop/Getty Images.

17. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

18. Antonio Grimaldi, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Peter White/Getty Images.

19. Georges Chakra, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images.

20. Chanel, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

21. Georges Hobeika, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

22. Schiaparelli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

23. Antonio Grimaldi, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

26. Schiaparelli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Peter White/Getty Images.

27. Tony Ward, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

28. Georges Hobeika, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Estrop/Getty Images.

27. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

28. Georges Hobeika, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Estrop/Getty Images.

29. Ralph & Russo, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images.

30. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

31. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Peter White/Getty Images.

32. Georges Chakra, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

33. Schiaparelli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Peter White/Getty Images.

34. Georges Chakra, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Peter White/Getty Images.

35. Tony Ward, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Estrop/Getty Images.

36. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Estrop/Getty Images.

37. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images.

38. Giambattista Valli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

39. Georges Hobeika, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Estrop/Getty Images.

40. Chanel, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Peter White/Getty Images.

41. Azzaro Couture, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

42. Schiaparelli, Spring/Summer 2019

STYLECASTER | 43 Gorgeous, Must-See Dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

43. Iris van Herpen, Spring/Summer 2019

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share