27 Must-See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Scroll To See More Images

If you think fashion month is only about the clothes you see on the runway, you’re sorely mistaken. So much of the fashion inspiration is out on the streets, worn by models, actors and people who were lucky enough to score an invite to the shows. So far, fashion month is only really getting started—with Paris Fashion Week (Men’s) last week, and Paris Fashion Week (Haute Couture) this week. And let me tell you, the street style during the 2019 Paris Couture Fashion Week has been nothing short of incredible. I mean, it is couture week, after all. We wouldn’t expect anything less than fabulous.

Because haute couture is high-end custom fashion, it only makes sense that those who go to these amazing shows would want to dress to the nines. It’s always incredible to see what guests of these shows choose to wear—knowing they’ll be photographed if their look is adequately iconic. Stylists must be making serious bank during this time, since I’m sure finding an outfit deemed couture-worthy is extremely difficult to do on your own. (I can barely pick a cool party outfit by myself, let alone something I’d want all of the fashion world to see me wearing.) It’s a tough job, but we’re seriously thankful people make the effort each year.

Candy stripes, giant fur vests and rainbow coats are among some of the awe-inspiring looks we’ve seen during Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019. We rounded up 27 must-see street style looks that inspire us to live our most fashionable and ridiculous lives. The more you stand out, the better.

A guest is seen walking the Paris streets in an incredibly dramatic powder blue cape.

German influencer Leonie Hanne rocks neon green socks and cowboy boots during Haute Couture Fashionweek.

This Haute Couture Fashion Week guest looks as sweet as candy in the Paris streets.

A guest is seen on the street attending Alexis Mabille wearing rainbow polka dot shoes, a houndstooth cloak, polka dot dress and hair bow.

A guest is seen in the streets of Paris donning a giant fur vest during Haute Couture Fashion Week.

A guest is seen attending Alexis Mabille wearing a colorful patterned outfit, colorful faux-fur scarf and gold bag.

This guest is wearing a gold metallic down coat, plaid scarves and pants and white Fila sneakers outside the Célia Kritharioti show.

Fashion Consultant Jixxy Kamchoo is seen on the street attending Célia Kritharioti during Paris Couture Fashion Week wearing a blue fur coat, floral knit sweater and carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

A guest, wearing a colorful coat, shiny silver boots and pink Loewe bag, is seen outside Chanel show.

A guest wears a brown long puffer coat, a Balenciaga fanny pack bag, a checked blazer jacket and a white turtleneck outside Alexis Mabille.

Model Vittoria Ceretti, wearing a silver bomber jacket, is seen outside Chanel show.

Model Zhenya Katava is seen outside Alexis Mabille show wearing an animal print coat and flowers in her hair.

Designer Chiara Ferragni is seen wearing disco ball-esque dress outside Balmain.

American actress Kat Graham is seen wearing a black hat, sheer tights and white dress with a tuxedo vest outside Jean Paul Gaultier.

Social media influencer Tina Leung, wearing an orange top, black and blue long jacket, blue socks and blue heels, is seen outside Maison Margiela show.

French singer Amanda Lear attends Atelier Jean-Paul Gaultier wearing a pink fur coat and pink sunglasses.

Two guests are seen on the street attending Alexandre Vauthier.

Tina Leung, social media influencer, attends Atelier Jean-Paul Gaultier wearing wearing a matching pink skirt and coat combo and bulky white sneakers.

A guest wears a black blazer jacket and a dress with yellow printed flames outside Atelier Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Influencer and tattoo model Chris Lavish is seen on the street attending Célia Kritharioti wearing a Moel Bosh jacket, Poshead bag, Yohji Yamamoto glasses and Sterling King jewelry.

A guest, wearing a floral dress, black boots, brown fur coat and printed Chanel bag, is seen outside Chanel show.

Style consultant Estelle Pigault is seen wearing pink knit pants and a multi colored coat outside Iris Van Herpen.

Thai actress and model Araya Hargate wears a pale purple faux fur coat, a yellow dress, earrings, outside Valli, during Paris Couture Fashion Week.

Actress Kat Graham is seen wearing a sheer Dior dress outside Dior. (Fitting.)

Designer Chiara Ferragni, wearing a leopard print decorated fur coat, is seen outside the Schiaparelli show.

Influencer Patricia Manfield, wearing a Dior printed top with matching maxi skirt, black boots, white bag and printed big scarf, is seen outside Christian Dior.