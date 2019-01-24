StyleCaster
Share

27 Must-See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

What's hot
StyleCaster

27 Must-See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Maggie Griswold
by
27 Must-See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019
Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.

Scroll To See More Images

If you think fashion month is only about the clothes you see on the runway, you’re sorely mistaken. So much of the fashion inspiration is out on the streets, worn by models, actors and people who were lucky enough to score an invite to the shows. So far, fashion month is only really getting started—with Paris Fashion Week (Men’s) last week, and Paris Fashion Week (Haute Couture) this week. And let me tell you, the street style during the 2019 Paris Couture Fashion Week has been nothing short of incredible. I mean, it is couture week, after all. We wouldn’t expect anything less than fabulous.

Because haute couture is high-end custom fashion, it only makes sense that those who go to these amazing shows would want to dress to the nines. It’s always incredible to see what guests of these shows choose to wear—knowing they’ll be photographed if their look is adequately iconic. Stylists must be making serious bank during this time, since I’m sure finding an outfit deemed couture-worthy is extremely difficult to do on your own. (I can barely pick a cool party outfit by myself, let alone something I’d want all of the fashion world to see me wearing.) It’s a tough job, but we’re seriously thankful people make the effort each year.

Candy stripes, giant fur vests and rainbow coats are among some of the awe-inspiring looks we’ve seen during Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019. We rounded up 27 must-see street style looks that inspire us to live our most fashionable and ridiculous lives. The more you stand out, the better.

gettyimages 1086377638 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Timur Emek/Getty Images.

A guest is seen walking the Paris streets in an incredibly dramatic powder blue cape.

gettyimages 1087437516 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Timur Emek/Getty Images.

German influencer Leonie Hanne rocks neon green socks and cowboy boots during Haute Couture Fashionweek.

gettyimages 1086452422 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Timur Emek/Getty Images.

This Haute Couture Fashion Week guest looks as sweet as candy in the Paris streets.

gettyimages 1098057624 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

A guest is seen on the street attending Alexis Mabille wearing rainbow polka dot shoes, a houndstooth cloak, polka dot dress and hair bow.

gettyimages 1086452976 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Timur Emek/Getty Images.

A guest is seen in the streets of Paris donning a giant fur vest during Haute Couture Fashion Week.

gettyimages 1098052682 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.

A guest is seen attending Alexis Mabille wearing a colorful patterned outfit, colorful faux-fur scarf and gold bag.

gettyimages 1098058066 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.

This guest is wearing a gold metallic down coat, plaid scarves and pants and white Fila sneakers outside the Célia Kritharioti show.

gettyimages 1098061628 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.

Fashion Consultant Jixxy Kamchoo is seen on the street attending Célia Kritharioti during Paris Couture Fashion Week wearing a blue fur coat, floral knit sweater and carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

gettyimages 1098100638 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.

A guest, wearing a colorful coat, shiny silver boots and pink Loewe bag, is seen outside Chanel show.

gettyimages 1098131240 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

A guest wears a brown long puffer coat, a Balenciaga fanny pack bag, a checked blazer jacket and a white turtleneck outside Alexis Mabille.

gettyimages 1098191872 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.

Model Vittoria Ceretti, wearing a silver bomber jacket, is seen outside Chanel show.

gettyimages 1098197892 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.

Model Zhenya Katava is seen outside Alexis Mabille show wearing an animal print coat and flowers in her hair.

gettyimages 1124271587 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Designer Chiara Ferragni is seen wearing disco ball-esque dress outside Balmain.

gettyimages 1124272615 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

American actress Kat Graham is seen wearing a black hat, sheer tights and white dress with a tuxedo vest outside Jean Paul Gaultier.

gettyimages 1124359472 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.

Social media influencer Tina Leung, wearing an orange top, black and blue long jacket, blue socks and blue heels, is seen outside Maison Margiela show.

gettyimages 1124512713 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images For Jean Paul Gaultier.

French singer Amanda Lear attends Atelier Jean-Paul Gaultier wearing a pink fur coat and pink sunglasses.

gettyimages 1098060992 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.

Two guests are seen on the street attending Alexandre Vauthier.

gettyimages 1124513150 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images For Jean Paul Gaultier.

Tina Leung, social media influencer, attends Atelier Jean-Paul Gaultier wearing wearing a matching pink skirt and coat combo and bulky white sneakers.

gettyimages 1124513203 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images For Jean Paul Gaultier.

A guest wears a black blazer jacket and a dress with yellow printed flames outside Atelier Jean-Paul Gaultier.

gettyimages 1098063824 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.

Influencer and tattoo model Chris Lavish is seen on the street attending Célia Kritharioti wearing a Moel Bosh jacket, Poshead bag, Yohji Yamamoto glasses and Sterling King jewelry.

gettyimages 1098100790 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.

A guest, wearing a floral dress, black boots, brown fur coat and printed Chanel bag, is seen outside Chanel show.

gettyimages 1097734068 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Style consultant Estelle Pigault is seen wearing pink knit pants and a multi colored coat outside Iris Van Herpen.

gettyimages 1097824830 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Thai actress and model Araya Hargate wears a pale purple faux fur coat, a yellow dress, earrings, outside Valli, during Paris Couture Fashion Week.

gettyimages 1097578436 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Actress Kat Graham is seen wearing a sheer Dior dress outside Dior. (Fitting.)

gettyimages 1097645058 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.

Designer Chiara Ferragni, wearing a leopard print decorated fur coat, is seen outside the Schiaparelli show.

gettyimages 1097653208 27 Must See Street Style Moments from Paris Couture Fashion Week 2019

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.

Influencer Patricia Manfield, wearing a Dior printed top with matching maxi skirt, black boots, white bag and printed big scarf, is seen outside Christian Dior.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share