Coming off a great first season as the head designer of Chloé, Hannah MacGibbon has definitely struck a chord with the house. Her Fall 2009 collection was muted and romantic with masculine, almost Western silhouettes interspersed by sweet Parisian detailing. The separates felt realistic, but special while a velvet jumpsuit worn by Raquel Zimmermann was a moment of Yves Saint Laurent fantasy. Here’s to hoping that Chloé’s revolving door of designers has finally ended.