New Site Parcel & Journey Features Cool Handmade Pieces From Around the World

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: a brand spankin’ new site called Parcel & Journey that offers streetwear-chic goods hand-crafted by artisans around the world.

What It Is: Parcel & Journey is a curated market of sorts, offering up hand-crafted pieces of jewelry, scarves, shoes, bags, and other accessories from artisans the world over. Founder Joanna Steinberg, herself a seasoned traveler with experience in the non-profit world and a natural love for all things fashion, wanted to create a site where people with wanderlust could shop for pieces that recall world travel but are still modern.

“The mission is to create an online marketplace that introduces the work of very skilled global artisans to consumers while simultaneously creating a positive social change,” Joanna tells StyleCaster. “I personally care for and like ethnic design, and I like mixing and matching high fashion with fun global-inspired goods. We help to refine the craft of artisans to make it more interesting and desirable to a [modern] consumer like myself.”

How It Came To Be: “I’ve done a fair amount of traveling, and I’ve just been really inspired by the global crafts I’ve seen around the world,” Steinberg explains of her decision to found Parcel & Journey. “I used to work in finance, but I’ve always wanted to have my own business. I’ve never been in fashion before, but I like it, and I needed a creative outlet. I had really incredible partners and contacts, NGOs and nonprofits around the world, and different communities that work to help organize women’s co-ops and centers.”

From her work in the non-profit sphere, Steinberg pulled contacts and started re-forming bonds to help get the business off the ground. “Over the past few years, I’ve worked with a variety of non profit organizations focused on global health improvements,” she says. “Through those connections I’ve also worked on similar community oriented initiatives such as sustainable farming and micro entrepreneurship, etc.”

The Social Impact: “The more sales we produce, the more we can go back and fund product development and the production of new goods. It’s keeping these artisans busy every single day producing a craft and continuing to develop and evolve their skill and get an income from what they’re doing,” Steinberg explains. Currently, Parcel & Journey is working with artisans and other craftspeople (many of them women) in countries like Guatemala, Nepal, Haiti, Kenya, and Rwanda.

The Name: “I love global open-air markets, and I have always been interested in creating a curated marketplace with beautiful, ethnic, products in one place,” Joanna says about her decision to name her brand. “I had been dreaming of this concept for a long time and I wanted the name to be both aspirational and descriptive. I love the word parcel for that reason. I chose Journey because it alludes to our brand mission of brining an eclectic mix of products [from somewhere far away] to your doorstep. My mission is to create awareness for our partner artisans and to invite our customers to come along on that journey.”

Shop Now: ParcelAndJourney.com