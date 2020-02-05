This Oscars Voter Had a Racist Reason for Not Nominating ‘Parasite’ & Twitter Is Not Here for It

At this point, we can’t even say we’re surprised by Parasite‘s Oscars 2020 voter snub—but that doesn’t make it any less heinous. Keeping with tradition, an anonymous voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has shared their insights with The Hollywood Reporter on this year’s nominees, along with their personal picks for top categories. But it’s their reflection on Parasite—among some other questionable takes on Little Women and Marriage Story—that has readers truly frustrated.

Of the 8,469-member Academy voting body, we know that this year’s published opinion comes from a woman who happens to be an actress herself. She also has some “brutally honest” perspectives on what warrants a Best Picture nomination, which is really just code for uncouth and ultimately xenophobic opinions on any film that doesn’t feature white American actors.

“Parasite is beautifully done,” she writes, “but it didn’t hold up the second time, and I don’t think foreign films should be nominated with the regular films.” Um, yikes.

By positioning Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s film as separate from “regular” films, this Oscars voter is suggesting that it is somehow an irregular appearance during awards’ season. And we can guess exactly what she means by that: It’s not your cookie-cutter #OscarsSoWhite variant. Yet it seems like those films are exactly up this voter’s alley.

When it comes to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood—a film featuring white Hollywood male staples like Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio—she thinks the performance was “complicated and stayed with me longer.” Meanwhile, other fairly complex films lost their appeal due to the fact that this woman is seemingly hung up on the idea of American excellence.

She shares puzzling comments from an America vs. the rest of the world mentality: “I want an American director to win,” she writes, and “The Oscars is an American thing; English things win BAFTAs and the French vote for the French, and Quentin Tarantino should be honored for a great American movie.”

As for other films set in America, like Little Women and Harriet, she’s frustrated by the choice of cast: “I have no idea why they cast four British actresses to play American girls,” she says of Little Women, whereas “I won’t vote for [Harriet‘s] Cynthia Erivo because I think that they should have gotten an American actress to play Harriet [Tubman], not an English actress.” Welp.