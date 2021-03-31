Paramount+’s Month-Long Free Trial Ends Today—Here’s How to Sign Up at No Cost

Since it became the new CBS All Access, viewers have wondered if Paramount Plus is free and how long its free trial lasts. Paramount Plus launched in March 2021 as a streaming service for ViacomCBS programs such as Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight and Love Island USA.

The site, which replaced CBS All Access and has more than 8 million subscribers, is the exclusive streaming service for ViacomCBS networks such as CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET and the Smithsonian channel. The service offers a library of more than 30,000 TV episodes and over 1,000 movies, as well as a live stream to CBS, so fans can watch CBS shows like Big Brother, Young Sheldon and Survivor in real time as new episodes air on TV.

There’s no doubt that Paramount Plus has a lot to offer. But with so many streaming services on the market (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max—the list goes on), it’s understandable why customers want to test out the site for free first before they commit and subscribe. Ahead is what we know about Paramount Plus’ free trial and how to try out the streaming service at no cost.

Is Paramount Plus free?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus is not free. The service offers two plans: a Limited Commercials Plan and a Commercial Free plan. The Limited Commercials plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (a 15 percent discount), while the Commercial Free plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (also a 15 percent discount).

Does Paramount Plus have a free trial?

Yes! Paramount Plus does have a free trial. The service offers a 30-day free trial until March, 31, 2021. After that, it’s expected to return to a seven-day free trial, which is what CBS All Access also offered. To sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial, visit the site here and click “Try It for Free.” Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day Paramount Plus free trial to both services.

What shows are on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus offers more than 8,000 episodes of TV shows from CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, the Smithsonian channel and other networks. It’s original series include Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, The Stand, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, For Heaven’s Sake, and Why Women Kill.

