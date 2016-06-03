This DIY Key Fob Ensures You’ll Never Misplace Your Keys Again

Scroll To See More Images

We have a tendency to misplace things, especially our keys. This accessory with bright, bouncy fringe and a little charm will help you keep track of yours. Problem solved.

TOOLS

Scissors

Jewelry pliers

MATERIALS

Chainette fringe in bright pink and yellow

Silver end caps

Jump rings

Split key ring with chain

Swivel lobster clasp

Strawberry charm

E6000 glue

TIME

30 minutes + drying time

Gather your tools and materials. In addition to the materials listed above, you’ll need a pair of scissors and some chain-nose pliers.

Start rolling the chainette fringe from one end. Roll it tightly, coiling it onto itself. This is going to fit into the end cap, so measure as you go to figure out the right place to stop rolling. It should fit really tightly into the cap.

Cut the excess fringe off. Put some glue inside the cap.

Twist your fringe into the cap. Make sure it goes all the way to the top of the cap.

Repeat steps 2 through 4 for the pink tassel. Set both tassels aside and let dry.

Open one silver jump ring. Remember to open north to south, not east to west.

Put the lobster clasp onto the open jump ring. Then add the first ring below the split key ring to the open jump ring.

Close the open jump ring tightly.

Open a new jump ring and attach it to the same ring you just attached things to, right below the split key ring.

Add the yellow tassel onto the open jump ring. Close tightly.

Open another jump ring, attach to the center link in the chain and add the strawberry charm. Close the jump ring tightly.

Open the last silver jump ring and attach to the last ring on the split key ring.

Add the pink tassel onto the open jump ring and close tightly.

Let your keys shine bright!

Janet Crowther is the voice and creative force behind For the Makers, an online destination for DIY supplies and tutorials. She has an undying passion for handmade goods and the art of purposeful design. Her first book, Make a Statement, is on sale now, and she is currently writing her second DIY book, due out in spring 2017. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband, Collin, and their daughter, Davie. Follow along on Instagram at @forthemakers.