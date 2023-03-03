Parade—the Internet’s Fave Inclusive Underwear Brand—Is at Target & Prices Start at $10

Scroll To See More Images

Target is basically coming the place that’s synonymous with previously online-only brands coming directly to brick and mortar retail. It makes sense because the Target shopper loves finding everything they need in one place, with discounts to boot. So when it was announced that Parade underwear was coming to in-person stores and that they’d land at Target, the internet promptly freaked out.

In case you’ve been living under a rock lately, Parade is the inclusive underwear line that was quickly dubbed the internet’s favorite underwear. Parade has had other brand deals before, but the partnership with Target its its largest wholesale partnership to date. You can already shop the collection online, and over the next week, the line will roll out in over 400 stores nationwide. The collection starts at just $10 and Gen-Zers are so obsessed with the line because of its inclusive sizing. The underwear is available in sizes XS to 3XL while the bras are available in sizes 32A to 46G. Here are some of our fave picks that the line is offering now that you can pick up in stores and at Target.com.

Parade Re:Play Briefs

These briefs are made from 85 percent nylon, which means they have 360-degree stretch. They perfectly fit to your body without digging in or leaving uncomfortable lines. Plus they come in five different colors in sizes XS to 3XL.

Re:Play Triangle Wireless Bralette

The fabric used in Parade’s pieces is sustainable and made from their patented Re:Play fabric, which is sourced from soft, certified recycled yarn. This bralette features a back hook closure, which is hard to find in bralettes that typically pull-on (aka annoying).

Re:Play High Waisted Briefs

These high-waisted briefs come in six different colors and have the perfect mesh side panelling for just the right amount of breathability.

Re:Play Thong

Pick up a few of these thongs in five different color ways. They’re only $10 each and the brand promises that it’s the ultimate thong to convert even a thong hater into loving them.

Re:Play Scoop Neck Wireless Bralette

I love pairing scoop neck bralettes like this with yoga pants and putting on a light jacket over it to run errands. This one is uber comfortable and has the same 360-degree stretch Parade’s underwear has.