Parade’s New Silky Mesh Collection Is Too Hot *Not* To Show Off

No one does underwear quite like Parade. The female-founded and eco-friendly intimates brand made waves on social media since before they even launched thanks to their cool-as-hell community of creators on Instagram. Now, the brand is back with their new Silky Mesh Collection—and they’ve recruited Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney to help spread the news.

If you’re thinking “Hey, I thought they already had a Silky Mesh Collection,” you wouldn’t be totally wrong. But now, Parade has revamped their best-selling Silky Mesh items with two additional underwear styles (the Brief and the High-Rise Boyshort), eight new colorways (plus the seven old ones) and an improved fit for better wear.

This new and improved Silky Mesh is designed to feel like you have nothing on thanks to a new lightweight fabric. Keeping in line with the brand’s sustainable mission, the sheer material is created using certified recycled mesh. A brand that’s cute, inclusive and eco-friendly? Consider me a forever fan!

Naturally, Parade recruited Internet-adored cool-girl Sydney Sweeney as the first-ever celebrity to star in one of their campaigns. My mouth literally fell open when I saw her photos on Instagram, so I knew I had to pick up a few pieces from Silky Mesh Revamped. Model images like the one above only confirmed my excitement.

Following the massively successful launch of their bralettes back in April, Parade is also dropping Silky Mesh versions in three styles: Triangle, Scoop and Plunge. The four new underwear styles retail between $11 and $15 and are available in sizes XS to 3XL. The three bralettes are priced between $32 and $38 and come in sizes XS to 3XL, as well as Parade’s Support+ sizing, which is made specifically for bra-wearers with smaller ribcages and bigger cup sizes. A.K.A. me, a 30DD. My days of wearing poorly-sized bralettes are over!

Between the new colors and the light-as-air design, you’ll never want to take any of these pieces off. Read on to shop Parade’s sexiest, sleekest styles yet. My advice? Pick up a pair for every day of the week so you don’t have to wait for laundry day.

