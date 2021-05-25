StyleCaster
EXCLUSIVE: Parade’s Early Memorial Day Sale Means 20% Off Their Cult-Favorite Bralettes

Mia Maguire
by
Photo: Courtesy of Parade.

Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, which means most of us not only have a three-day weekend but, perhaps more importantly, that there’s going to be a huge variety of online sales to shop during our much-needed day off. Just in time for the kick-off of summer, Parade’s Memorial Day sale is here to help you refresh your lingerie lineup on a budget with an exclusive code just for our lovely StyleCaster readers.

Simply enter the exclusive discount code STYLECASTER20 when you check out to get 20 percent off site-wide when you spend $40 or more between now and June 1. This includes our fashion and lifestyle editor’s favorite Universal Bralettes (see her full bralette review here) and the brand’s cult-favorite and size-inclusive underwear, pajama, and loungewear staples. Plus, it’s the perfect time to stock up on Parade’s latest launch, Color Outside The Lines, a collection of new summer-friendly colorways — I’m talking seriously fun shades like Juice (punchy orange) and Acid (neon lime green) and a giant assortment of re-stocked best-sellers.

Take advantage of this exclusive discount code while you can (pro tip: we suggest starting your shopping early because Parade stock tends to sell out super quickly). Trust us, your underwear drawer will thank you for giving it a seasonal refresh with these uber comfortable pieces.

Courtesy of Parade.

Courtesy of Parade.

Parade Scoop Bralette

According to our fashion editor, this bra offers the perfect blend of comfort and support, and it’s available in sizes XS-3XL.

Scoop Bralette $28
Courtesy of Parade.

Parade High-Rise Brief

These happen to be my favorite pair of undies at the moment.

High-Rise Brief $10
Courtesy of Parade.

Parade Triangle Bralette

This comfy, wire-free bra feels like nothing on the skin, but surprisingly offers a solid amount of support and lift.

Triangle Bralette $28
Courtesy of Parade.

Parade Mesh Hip Hugger

These are the sexiest ~ and actually cmfortable~ undies I’ve personally ever worn.

Mesh Hip Hugger $13
Courtesy of Parade.

