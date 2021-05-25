EXCLUSIVE: Parade’s Early Memorial Day Sale Means 20% Off Their Cult-Favorite Bralettes

Scroll To See More Images

Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, which means most of us not only have a three-day weekend but, perhaps more importantly, that there’s going to be a huge variety of online sales to shop during our much-needed day off. Just in time for the kick-off of summer, Parade’s Memorial Day sale is here to help you refresh your lingerie lineup on a budget with an exclusive code just for our lovely StyleCaster readers.

Simply enter the exclusive discount code STYLECASTER20 when you check out to get 20 percent off site-wide when you spend $40 or more between now and June 1. This includes our fashion and lifestyle editor’s favorite Universal Bralettes (see her full bralette review here) and the brand’s cult-favorite and size-inclusive underwear, pajama, and loungewear staples. Plus, it’s the perfect time to stock up on Parade’s latest launch, Color Outside The Lines, a collection of new summer-friendly colorways — I’m talking seriously fun shades like Juice (punchy orange) and Acid (neon lime green) and a giant assortment of re-stocked best-sellers.

Take advantage of this exclusive discount code while you can (pro tip: we suggest starting your shopping early because Parade stock tends to sell out super quickly). Trust us, your underwear drawer will thank you for giving it a seasonal refresh with these uber comfortable pieces.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Shop All Parade Here!