Parade’s Naked Summer Collection Includes The Brand’s First-Ever Neutral Undies

This summer, let’s get naked. Not actually naked, though! I’m talking about Parade’s new Naked Summer collection, which includes the brand’s very first neutral-toned pieces. Yes, the brand that has become known the Internet over for their selection of rainbow-hued and patterned underwear and bras has officially crossed to the neutral side. As someone who wears a lot of white in the summertime, I need these in my collection.
The Naked Summer collection is available to shop right now on Parade’s website. Not only does it include the brand’s best-selling range of underwear styles, but two new silhouettes are also debuting in the eight brand-new neutral shades: The High-Rise Thong and the Cheeky are here to bless your underwear drawer.
The bras and underwear are designed in Parade’s original cooling Re:Play fabric and range in price between $9 and $32. Just like the rest of the brand’s selection, the underwear options that are included in the Naked Summer drop are available in sizes XS through 3X. The three bralette styles—the Scoop, the Triangle and the Plunge—are also available in sizes XS through 3X. Additionally, you can join the waitlist for the three extended sizes in the bras.
This new collection is meant to feel like you’ve got nothing on—and in certain shades, it looks it, too. It’s hard to believe that Parade has gone so long without releasing a range of inclusive nude shades, but I am here for this launch nonetheless. If something works, do it over (and over) again in as many colors and fabrics as possible, right?
This launch comes a little more than a week after Parade expanded its Silky Mesh range in a bunch of fun new colors, so I’m happy to see them try something different for summer. I love a bold hue as much as the next gal, but sometimes, neutrals are needed!
Read on to shop the pieces in the brand-new Naked Summer collection on Parade’s website.
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
High-Rise Thong in Hot Honey
The first of Parade’s new offerings is the High-Rise Thong. It’s the ideal combination of both the High-Rise Boyshort and Parade’s original Thong style and has a barely-there fit and feel.
Triangle Bralette in Pearl
The Triangle Bralette has been reimagined for summer 2021 in this subtle two-tone pink shade called Pearl. It’s also available in a bunch of other neutral hues, so you can take your pick or snag ’em all.
Brief in Pearl
The classic Brief silhouette is back, baby! The ideal pair of wear-everywhere underwear, this lightweight style deserves a permanent home in your underwear drawer. At only $13, you may as well pick up a few colors.
Scoop Bralette in Cocoa
If you’re in need of a new bra, try the Scoop Bralette! It comes in a bunch of neutral and not-so-neutral colors, including this Cocoa shade. Check it out in sizes XS-3XL.
High-Rise Brief in Sandcastle
The High-Rise Brief is already one of my favorite Parade pieces to begin with, but this brand-new Sandcastle color is probably my all-time must-have. It’s in my shopping cart as we speak and it should be in yours, too.
Plunge Bralette in Hot Honey
The Plunge Bralette in this Hot Honey hue is to die for! This silhouette is perfect for those of us who need fuller coverage and a little more support in the bust area.
Boyshort in Crocodile
Did you know that green can technically count as a neutral? No? Well, It does for Parade! The Boyshort is one of the brand’s most full-coverage styles, featuring their highest-ever rise.
Thong in Seashell
Parade’s original Thong style makes an appearance in this new collection in a ton of fresh neutrals shades. It’s their number one bestseller for a reason! For only $9 bucks, it’s well worth checking out.
Cheeky in Sandcastle
The second of Parade’s new silhouettes from the Naked Summer collection is the Cheeky. It features paneling in the front and a double-layered design in the back for all-day and all-night comfort.
Full Coverage Boyshort in Cocoa
If you’re looking for underwear with the maximum amount of coverage, consider buying a pair of the Full Coverage Boyshorts. The sheer paneling on the sides adds the perfect pop of intrigue.