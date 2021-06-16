Parade’s Naked Summer Collection Includes The Brand’s First-Ever Neutral Undies

Scroll To See More Images

This summer, let’s get naked. Not actually naked, though! I’m talking about Parade’s new Naked Summer collection, which includes the brand’s very first neutral-toned pieces. Yes, the brand that has become known the Internet over for their selection of rainbow-hued and patterned underwear and bras has officially crossed to the neutral side. As someone who wears a lot of white in the summertime, I need these in my collection.

The Naked Summer collection is available to shop right now on Parade’s website. Not only does it include the brand’s best-selling range of underwear styles, but two new silhouettes are also debuting in the eight brand-new neutral shades: The High-Rise Thong and the Cheeky are here to bless your underwear drawer.

The bras and underwear are designed in Parade’s original cooling Re:Play fabric and range in price between $9 and $32. Just like the rest of the brand’s selection, the underwear options that are included in the Naked Summer drop are available in sizes XS through 3X. The three bralette styles—the Scoop, the Triangle and the Plunge—are also available in sizes XS through 3X. Additionally, you can join the waitlist for the three extended sizes in the bras.

This new collection is meant to feel like you’ve got nothing on—and in certain shades, it looks it, too. It’s hard to believe that Parade has gone so long without releasing a range of inclusive nude shades, but I am here for this launch nonetheless. If something works, do it over (and over) again in as many colors and fabrics as possible, right?

This launch comes a little more than a week after Parade expanded its Silky Mesh range in a bunch of fun new colors, so I’m happy to see them try something different for summer. I love a bold hue as much as the next gal, but sometimes, neutrals are needed!

Read on to shop the pieces in the brand-new Naked Summer collection on Parade’s website.

High-Rise Thong in Hot Honey

The first of Parade’s new offerings is the High-Rise Thong. It’s the ideal combination of both the High-Rise Boyshort and Parade’s original Thong style and has a barely-there fit and feel.

Triangle Bralette in Pearl

The Triangle Bralette has been reimagined for summer 2021 in this subtle two-tone pink shade called Pearl. It’s also available in a bunch of other neutral hues, so you can take your pick or snag ’em all.