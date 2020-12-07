Parade x Juicy Couture Is The Collab My Butt Didn’t Know It Needed

Scroll To See More Images

When I say my inner 2000s girl is screaming, I mean she has never before been so excited. If you haven’t heard the news about the Parade x Juicy Couture underwear collab, allow me to hype it up to the fullest extent, because the iconic Juicy bum logo is back, baby, and my booty has missed it!

Anyone who was a slave to fashion (or, thought they were) back in the early aughts had a few pairs of juicy sweats in their closet—and matching tracksuit jackets, obvs. The coolest styles, though? The ones that boldly featured the word ‘JUICY’ right across the butt. Did my 13-year-old self really need to alert the masses that my butt was juicy? No, but doing so felt so damn cool. I saw myself as the Paris Hilton of my small town, even if I only wore these sweats to half-price apps at Applebees with my friends.

I digress! As loungewear becomes more and more popular, Juicy Couture has made quite the comeback. And this time, they aren’t stopping at sweats! Parade, an underwear company known for colorful collections, inclusive sizing and quick-to-sell-out drops, has teamed up with JC to launch the a collection of some very juicy undies. “Together, we designed a collection to celebrate the timelessness of brilliant and daring self-expression,” Parade declares on their website’s shop page.

The collection features all of Parade’s best-selling underwear silhouettes, upgraded with Juicy logos on the hip, around the waistband or (!) on the bum. My favorite pairs are embellished with up to 800 Swarovski crystals. It’s what my butt deserves, TBH! Parade underwear comes in sizes XS-3XL and their dedication to inclusivity and cute undies for all makes this collab even more perfect.

The bulk of the collection is broken up into giftable sets, perfect to buy your friends for the holidays (or just impulse-buy for yourself, like I’m doing). Read on for my favorite sets and shop the entire lineup live on the Parade site now. Like most Parade drops, these will definitely sell out, so hurry up and viva la Juicy!

Viva la Juicy Pack

The Viva la Juicy pack features a custom velour pouch reminiscent of Juicy’s iconic sweats (it even has the J charm zipper!), the Re:Play Brief in Starry Sky with a seriously-adorable rainbow Juicy logo, the Cheeky in Cherrybomb and a Parade x Juicy Scarf designed by artist Jeanette Hayes.

Dude, Where’s My Couture Pack

For just a few bucks more, the Dude, Where’s My Couture Pack features the scarf and pouch, the Re:Play Brief in Eightball with a gold Juicy logo and the Thong in Melrose. That hot fuchsia shade just screams Juicy!

The Joy of Bling Pack

One of two splurge sets in the collection is The Joy of Bling Pack, which features the scarf and pouch, the Re:Play Midrise Boyshort in Cameo, the Thong in Melrose and the Brief in Eightball with an embellished Juicy logo made from up to 800 Swarovski crystals. Yup, worth it.

Queen of the Universe Pack

The collection’s other pricy set is the Queen of the Universe Pack, featuring the scarf and pouch, the Re:Play High Rise Thong in Heaven, the Mid Rise Boyshort in Starry Sky with a Juicy logo waistband and the Brief in Cameo with a Swarovski-embellished Juicy logo on the bum.

Hollywood Forever Pack

The Hollywood Forever Pack is the only set to feature four pairs of underwear, so for $54, it’s quite the deal. It includes the pouch, the Silky Mesh Lace Hip Hugger in Eightball Dots, and Juicy logo embroidery on the High Cut Thong in Cameo, The High Rise Cheeky in Fairy Dust and the Hip Hugger in Starry Sky.