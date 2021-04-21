My Honest Review Of Parade’s New Bralettes, In Sizes XS-3XL

Scroll To See More Images

As a Fashion Editor, I get sent all kinds of things for free. It’s pretty rare for me to see a brand on social media and think about it for long enough that I actually feel compelled to go to their site and place an order—I have more than enough stuff in my closet, plus I find that if I play the long game, the brand usually ends up coming to me. That said, it only took a few days of me following Parade on Instagram to order myself a slew of colorful, comfortable underwear. And after that first order, I was hooked. Since then I’ve become a bit of a Parade fanatic, which is why the debut of Parade bralettes has me absolutely over the moon.

If you’re unfamiliar with Parade, let me just start by saying they’re doing everything right. Not only are they sustainable and hella size-inclusive with a range from XS-3XL, but they’ve amassed a cult following by debuting new colors and styles in curated collections. I never thought I’d mark my calendar for an underwear drop, but then the brand collaborated with Juicy Couture and I ate my words. Their design team excels at putting together color stories that feel fresh and exciting and their social media is always chic, inclusive and playful. Obvi, I’m a fan.

Given that I love these damn undies so much, it’s no surprise I wanted to try out Parade’s first-ever bralettes before they launched. The brand is debuting two styles: a Scoop Bralette and a Triangle Bralette, both in sizes XS-3XL. Both styles will retail for $28 apiece and the Scoop comes in eight Re:Play colorways, while the Triangle comes in nine.

With such a reputation for both comfort and style, it’s no surprise Parade’s first-ever bralettes had a lot to live up to—so the brand took their time making them perfect. Prior to now, shoppers had been so desperate for a Parade bralette that they’d taken to layering two pairs of underwear to create a makeshift top!

After two years in the making and hundreds of requests from eager customers, the bra was tested on both traditional fit models and 100+ team members to get a wide variety of feedback. In fact, it ended up being tested five times more than the industry standard. Keep in mind that Parade founder and CEO Cami Tellez is only 23 years old. Remind me again why so many massive undergarment and lingerie companies keep making excuses as to why they can’t make inclusive sizing a reality?

My faith in the brand aside, I knew I wanted to try the bralettes for myself. For reference, I’m a size 10 and a 34E and I have a deep love affair with my Scoop Bralette in Banana Split in size XL. It is truly everything I want and more—and in addition to giving me the right amount of support and comfort, I also feel super hot in it. Am I allowed to say that? It’s that Parade magic, baby!

I tried out the Triangle bralette and liked that one as well, but I think I should’ve sized up to accommodate my very full chest as I definitely popped out a time or two. That’s why my vote for larger-chested ladies is definitely the Scoop. It also doesn’t give uniboob vibes, which I really, really appreciate. Not easy with a scoop neckline!

As with my Parade underwear, the banding (called the AirBand) does indeed get a little bent out of shape in the wash, so definitely hang-dry these babies to keep your bralette perfect so you can wear it every day. I know I do.

All in all, I’m beyond pleased with Parade’s initial bralette launch, which you can shop now on the brand’s site. My only complaint is knowing I’m about to buy a dozen more when they drop even more irresistible colorways in future collections. Parade, my boobs thank you but my wallet hates you.