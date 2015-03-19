The ‘Paper Towns’ Trailer is Here: Watch Cara Delevingne in Her First Big Movie Role

NBC’s the “Today” show premiered the official trailer for “Paper Towns” on Thursday, finally giving us the chance to see Cara Delevingne act (and put to use that American accent she’s been practicing!)

The movie, adapted from John Green’s novel (the author behind a little book called The Fault In Our Stars) also stars Nat Wolff who plays Quentin “Q” Jacobsen, who falls for the girl next door, Margo Roth Spiegelman, played by Delevingne, but two are in very different circles in school. One night, Margo appears at his window asking him to help her get revenge on the popular crowd, but the next day she disappears. Cue Q trying to find her, and the makings for the next big teen movie sensation.

Interestingly, Green has admitted he was hesitant to cast Delevingne—who made her name as a supermodel, not an actress. “When I heard she was auditioning, it was like, ‘No.’ Of course I thought that was crazy,” the author told USA Today. “But then I saw the audition. She understood Margo in ways that no one I have ever met understands Margo.”

“Paper Towns” is in theaters July 24, but you can get your fix by watching the trailer below!