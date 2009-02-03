Paper or Plastic?

Mayor Bloomberg has been having an unusually busy day dealing with the fashion world. This time it is news that the bag tax that he suggested last year has been officially proposed.

A plastic bag will now cost unprepared shoppers five cents per bag. Not only will this affect your Duane Reade and Gourmet Garage purchases, but also retail stores. While most stores use paper bags, some giants like Gap, H&M, and Forever 21 stick to plastic.

It will be interesting to see if people will start to change their habits, or if it really will help the city shrink our $4 billion budget deficit.

Paying for bags is already the norm in Europe, but personally, I have suffered through more than a few strange looks when I ask for a store not to stuff my bag with tons of extra tissue paper or say that I can carry it in my bag as is.

If you are looking for a chic tote to carry around for any impromptu purchases, look to Envirosacs for pretty, compact bags. Or stalk the tents during Fashion Week for YSL’s latest canvas bag handout since they will be back again this season.