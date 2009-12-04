Paper Magazine’s Peter Davis

Unbeknownst to HIM, Peter Davis, Paper Magazine‘s Editor-At-Large is my go-to source for anything new and innovative. A self proclaimed “culture vulture,” Davis has a knack for good taste (Margiela), good manners (iPhone’s away at dinner), and good tips (Timothy Everest anyone…?). An accomplished writer who has covered every outlet from The Daily to The Daily Beast, Davis is one of those guys who, simply, gets it. He knows Tokyo’s hottest shopping destinations like the back of his hand and is one educated guy when it comes to global travels.

YB: As Editor-at-Large of Paper Magazine, what does your role entail?

PD: I help pick people for covers and features and blog and write as much as possible. It’s an awesome gig. I’m a culture vulture. I adore Mr. Mickey, Kim Hastreiter, and David Hershkovitz; the founders of Paper are like the Jewish parents this WASPy UES boy never had, but always wanted.

YB: How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

PD: I am a shopaholic.

YB: How did you get into the world of writing? Was this something you always wanted to pursue from a young age?

PD: I never wanted to be a writer. I was a painting major in college and avoided anything that involved a term paper or a computer. I was an intern in high school for Paper. I had blue hair and wore combat boots. Fresh out of college, when I was working for the Andy Warhol Foundation, Paper brought me to Paris Fashion Week and I wrote about it. From that story, I got assignments for Vogue and Vanity Fair a few months later. Obviously very important editors subscribe to Paper. I’m a lucky dude.

YB: What is constantly on rotation on your iPod?

PD: The Clash, my favorite band in the world, bar none. I’m all about Beth Ditto of Gossip too. They were so good live, it blew my mind and she yells loud for gay rights which is awesome. I wish more famous people were like her. I met Beth with Jeremy Scott at a small Paper dinner. Madonna was there too, but I only had eyes and ears for Beth.

YB: You are also one stylish guy, mixing up your look daily, yet still managing to look extremely dapper. Where are your favorite places to shop?

PD: Tokyo is the best city to shop. Fruits magazine (for girls) and Tune (for guys) are my street style bibles when I land in Narita. The Japanese attack stores like polite, yet blood-thirsty shopping Samurais. They play to win. My favorite Tokyo stores are Beams, the enormous Opening Ceremony, and Tokyu Hands which has every gadget and cool knick knack on floor after floor. I also crave any Maison Martin Margiela on the planet (i’ve been to almost every one), any store that sells Michael Bastian (he makes the best black tie jackets), my genius tailor Timothy Everest in London (the second best city to shop), Colette in Paris, and Ron Herman in L.A. who has the best buyers in America.

YB: You travel a lot–for work and for pleasure. Where is your next destination?

PD: I am going to my place in L.A. for an escape. I haven’t been there since the day Michael Jackson died. After L.A. I’m hitting Miami for Art Basel. Then this winter to Southern India. New Years in Goa, then a stylish wedding in Gstaad. I really adore India and could stay there for months.

YB: What’s one place you haven’t been to yet that you want to visit? Why?

PD: South Africa–to surf.

YB: What’s something about Peter Davis we don’t know?

PD: I’m addicted to bubble gum. I buy it by the bag load every day from the divine Dylan’s Candy, the Willy Wonka factory of Third Avenue.

YB: What is your signature drink?

PD: 24 oz Ice Blended, half vanilla, half mocha, with lots and lots of whipped cream from the Coffee Bean in LA. I down 2-3 a day when I’m in L.A.

YB: What are three items you think every guy should have in his closet?

PD: A pair of jeans you don’t wash (APC are good), a black tie, and a pair of black velvet slippers–then you’re always ready for a punk rock show or a black tie benefit.

YB: What do you NEVER leave home without?

PD: My iPhone. I slapped a sticker from Supreme on it that reads: “SEE YOU IN HELL” to remind me how rude it is to text or take calls during dinner with anyone, anywhere.

YB: What other projects are you currently working on (if you can talk about them)?

PD: I started working with the Coalition for the Homeless. It’s the most amazing organization. The fundraising part is great, but going out on a feeding van and handing out food all around New York to the people who need it is one of the most gratifying things I’ve ever done. I am also working on a non-fiction book that will scandalize the fashion world. Stay tuned.

YB: You always have your finger on the pulse–from the fashion world, to art installations, to new restaurants, to upcoming PYTs. Who’s on your radar these days?

PD: For today, I am obsessed with Daphne Guinness‘ amazing alien-like style. She is like Leigh Bowery–living art through clothes. I also can’t stop Googling Shauna Sands, a model/mom who dresses like a stripper on speed. God bless that woman.