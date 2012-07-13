Paper Magazine’s Super (Duper) Market is Foodie Heaven

Thanks to Paper Magazine‘s editor and publisher Kim Hastreiter, the beef between West Coast and East Coast foodies can now finally be dropped — literally. (Not like there probably was one, but hey, we just wanted to make some sort of a pun involving the word beef).

Kim, along with the rest of the groovy folks over at Paper, have teamed up with Target and American Express Blue Cash Preferred to host a three-day pop-up food market that boasts some of the hottest small businesses in the food world from both coasts. Located over at 410 West 16th Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, over 30 vendors will be on site offering up unique and tasty yum yums including mango chilli ice pops (La Newyorkina), bourbon and cornflake flavored ice cream (Humpry Slocombe Ice Cream), designer olive oil (Norma Kamali Olive Oil), red velvet danishes (Red Rooster), straight-from-Napa Riesling (Scribe Winery), and James Beard-approved artisanal bread (Tartine Bakery).

“Instead of starting bands or making art, so many young, creative people are baking, cooking, butchering and growing or raising food naturally, sustainably and responsibly,” said Hastreiter. “Everyone from farmers to cheese makers, organic winemakers to foragers, spice mix masters to amazing innovative chefs. There are even those who are innovating off the grid—baking divine nettles and peach pizza over wood on the back of a pickup truck; or adding truffle and foie gras to ice cream! It is to these idealistic innovators and to this spirit that I tip my hat and dedicate the Super (Duper) Market.”

Starting today and continuing till Sunday, July 15th, the Super (Duper) Market will be free and open to the public and foodies alike all this weekend (be sure to head over to Paper Magazine’s website for all the little details).

To get a peek inside the Super (Duper) Market, click through the gallery above!

(P.S.: Don’t forget to also check out some our personal faves at the market as well: The Gefilteria, Brooklyn Soda Works, Empire Mayonnaise Co., Mile End Delicatessen, Shorty Tang & Sons and Miette, plus check out the “Nutritional” cookies from boys-about-town Andrew Andrew).