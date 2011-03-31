Paper Magazine, Duran Duran & Some Very Beautiful People

Paper Magazine’s 14th annual Beautiful People issue was just released, and what better way to celebrate than with a party packed withwait for itbeautiful people. This year’s list includes a handful of fashion industry fixtures, including models Joan Smalls and Elisa Sednaoui, Vogue and Purple contributing photographer Rachel Chandler, and up-and-coming designer Mandy Coon.

Some of New York’s biggest talents and tastemakers turned out to support the issue at Good Units inside the Hudson Hotel, including Erin Fetherston, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, Jen Brill and Sally Singer.

The issue’s cover boy, Aziz Ansari, played host for the evening, and he was pretty flattered to be one of Paper‘s chosen beautiful ones. Which of his features does he think helped him make the cut? “I’d say it’s my beard. It puts every other beard in the game to shame.” He also shared his number one tip for maintaining his handsome mug: “My beauty secret is that I moisturize 36 times a daysome people do it twice a day or three times a day, but you really have to keep the moisture going if you want to look good.”

Model Maryna Linchuk probably doesn’t need much assistance in the beauty department, but she was more than willing to share her essential products. “Aveda shampoo and hair mask, as well as liquid oxygen and natural oilslike coconut oilfor my skin,” she said.

Perhaps the most beautiful people in attendancein my humble opinionwere the members of Duran Duran, whose hour-long performance for the crowd resulted in an epic dance party and sing-along. Seriously, I think Hungry Like The Wolf will be in my head for the next two weeks.

So, what do the select few who were anointed by Paper find beautiful in others? Seems like it’s what’s on the inside that counts. According to Ansari, “I think that what makes someone really beautiful is… their ass! No, I am very attracted to people’s personalities. I think beautiful people are a dime a dozen but someone that’s attractive and has a very entertaining personality is very hard to find.” Maryna Linchuk’s sentiments are almost the same, she explains, “I think the most beautiful people are those who shine from the inside out.”