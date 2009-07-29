Paper Heart Soundtrack Playlist Announced

Paper Heart–– the new 500 Days of Summer–– is out August 7 but the soundtrack will be available August 4. The movie follows Charlyne Yi as she sets out to create a documentary about her lack of faith in love, only to find herself falling in love with Michael Cera.

The Paper Heart soundtrack playlist was posted today and you can check the full soundtrack here. There’s an interesting contribution from Zach Condon of Beirut for track 11 titled “The 11th Arrondissement.”

The movie looks absolutely endearing, and Michael Cera’s hoodies have never been more sprightly. He’s like Mister Rogers but instead of dumpy sweaters, it’s American Apparel fitted hoodies.