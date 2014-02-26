This Little Girl Makes Designer Dresses Out of Paper, and It’s the Cutest Thing Ever

Meet our new obsession: a 4-year-old girl named Mayhem, who—along with her mom—spends her free time recreating designer dresses from runways and red carpets using only paper. And just as you might expect, it’s basically the cutest thing of all time.

The mother-daughter duo share the amazing creations on an Instagram page called 2sisters_angie, where more than 11,000 people keep up with every paper-designer move. They’ve taken on some big projects, like re-creating Lupita Nyong’o’s now-infamous red Ralph Lauren dress from the Golden Globes, or Jennifer Lawrence’s meme-worthy Dior dress from the same carpet (complete with mini-clutch!)

There’s no point in talking any further. Look at how cute these are, then head to their Instagram page right now15 to see many, many more!