15 Celebrities Who Famously Flipped Out at Paparazzi

You might remember when, last summer, an expletive-filled video surfaced showing a livid Kristen Stewart verbally blasting a paparazzo with startling vitriol—including the assertion, “You don’t deserve to breathe the same air I do.” Likewise, you might keep up with Alec Baldwin‘s endless war with photographers that often end with the actor exploding violently—a silly move considering they’re, well, paparazzi.
But Stewart and Baldwin aren’t the only major celebrities to have moments of sheer anger. In fact, they’re just two in a long string of stars who have had epic fights with photographers who make a living by trying to capture their every move on camera.
Britney Spears had her moment in the spotlight when, shaved head and all, she began attacking a paparazzo’s SUV with an umbrella. And, more recently, Kanye West got in trouble for attacking a paparazzo so severely that he required medical attention.
While we realize violence is never the answer, we have to approach these incidents with at least a little bit of understanding; it must be pretty hard not to be able to walk down the street without being stalked within an inch of your life.
Britney Spears earns the number one spot on our list with her unforgettable 2007 attack on a paparazzo's SUV after he snapped her increasingly bizarre behavior, including getting her head shaved.
Kristen Stewart's 2013 verbal attack on a paparazzo included the assertion, "You don't deserve to breathe the same air as I do," as well as other profanity-filled outbursts.
In 2013, NBA player Lamar Odom went ballistic on two paparazzi in Hollywood, attacking their cars and cameras and fleeing the scene with some of the damaged property.
Liam Hemsworth's 2013 run-in with the paparazzi was more bizarre than aggressive. While Hemsworth was arriving to his L.A. home, a cameraman approached him to ask him about his on-and-off again relationship with Miley Cyrus. Hemsworth did little more than moan and mumble in response, before scooting inside to the privacy of his home.
Justin Bieber had quite the literal run-in with a paparazzo in Sunset Strip, where he allegedly hit a photographer with his car outside The Laugh Factory. Not surprisingly, he has been cleared of all wrongdoing by the L.A. County District Attorney's office.
Alec Baldwin is perhaps the celebrity most renowned for his unabashed hatred of the camera-wielding foes. He has been in many altercations with paparazzi, ones that have allegedly included death threats and racist rants.
Lindsay Lohan settled out-of-court with a paparazzo who alleged that LiLo and one of her pals ran over his foot with her car. Ouch!
In 2010, after previous similar incidents with the paparazzi, Shia LeBeouf allegedly spotted a cameraman snapping him while outside at a café. He gathered his things, ran over to the photog, and threw his hot coffee on him.
Back in 2010, when Miley Cyrus was having brunch with her mom and her little sister, she paused the meal to confront a photographer lurking nearby. "Come on, dude, have a little class. I'm having lunch with a 10-year-old!" Touché, Miley.
Russell Brand came across a particularly ambitious photographer when he and then-fiancé Katy Perry landed at LAX. He hit and shoved the paparazzo, who in turn didn't take it lying down: he placed Brand under citizen's arrest until the police arrived.
Adam Lambert attacked a photographer trying to snap photos of him and his friends lounging on the beach in Miami in 2010. Eventually, his friends pulled him off and were able to calm him down.
After engaging in a fight with a paparazzo at New York's La Guardia Airport, Woody Harrelson submitted the best defense ever. "I wrapped a movie called 'Zombieland,' in which I was constantly under assault by zombies, then flew to New York, still very much in character. With my daughter at the airport I was startled by a paparazzo, who I quite understandably mistook for a zombie.”
Mike Tyson was arrested in 2009 after a photographer claimed Tyson shoved him to the ground.
Bjork is infamous for her brawls with photographers and reporters alike. In 1996, she infamously punched a reporter at the airport in Bangkok, and in 2008, she ripped the shirt from a photographer's back when he refused to stop taking photos of her at the airport in New Zealand.
