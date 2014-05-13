15 Celebrities Who Famously Flipped Out at Paparazzi

You might remember when, last summer, an expletive-filled video surfaced showing a livid Kristen Stewart verbally blasting a paparazzo with startling vitriol—including the assertion, “You don’t deserve to breathe the same air I do.” Likewise, you might keep up with Alec Baldwin‘s endless war with photographers that often end with the actor exploding violently—a silly move considering they’re, well, paparazzi.

But Stewart and Baldwin aren’t the only major celebrities to have moments of sheer anger. In fact, they’re just two in a long string of stars who have had epic fights with photographers who make a living by trying to capture their every move on camera.

Britney Spears had her moment in the spotlight when, shaved head and all, she began attacking a paparazzo’s SUV with an umbrella. And, more recently, Kanye West got in trouble for attacking a paparazzo so severely that he required medical attention.

While we realize violence is never the answer, we have to approach these incidents with at least a little bit of understanding; it must be pretty hard not to be able to walk down the street without being stalked within an inch of your life.

Click through the gallery above to see the 15 most epic celebrity-versus-paparazzi showdowns!