Behind the scenes as art video? Blake Martin captures the magical dark and shadows between shotsa moody contrast to the electric brightness of Bon Duke‘s vibrant editorial, Modern Electric.

Set to “Wild Day” by Wild Sheep Chaseglimpse a starkly intimate look at model Mackenzie Hamilton. -Kerry Pieri

Credits:

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Video Director: Blake Martin

Video Editors: Lauren Wolkstein, Shaley Sanders