StyleCaster
Share

Behold: This Man Transforms Into Kim, Kylie, and Other Famous Women Using Makeup

What's hot
StyleCaster

Behold: This Man Transforms Into Kim, Kylie, and Other Famous Women Using Makeup

by
807 Shares

Filipino TV host and Instagram star Paolo Ballesteros is a bonafide beauty genius, using makeup to turn himself into female celebrity lookalikes. His ability to resemble everyone from Kylie Jenner to Taylor Swift with uncanny likeness is seriously incredible.

Ballesteros shares his before and after shots with 692,000 Instagram followers at @pocho_29, and the snaps are just so brilliant, we had to round up a few of our favorites below.

Kylie Jenner

 

Kim Kardashian

 

Taylor Swift

 

Julianne Moore

 

Cate Blanchett

 

Cher

 

Beyoncé 

 

Jennifer Lawrence

 

MORE: Check Out This Kim Kardashian Portrait—Made Entirely of Emojis

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share