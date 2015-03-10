Behold: This Man Transforms Into Kim, Kylie, and Other Famous Women Using Makeup

Filipino TV host and Instagram star Paolo Ballesteros is a bonafide beauty genius, using makeup to turn himself into female celebrity lookalikes. His ability to resemble everyone from Kylie Jenner to Taylor Swift with uncanny likeness is seriously incredible.

Ballesteros shares his before and after shots with 692,000 Instagram followers at @pocho_29, and the snaps are just so brilliant, we had to round up a few of our favorites below.

Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift

Julianne Moore

Cate Blanchett

Cher

Beyoncé

Jennifer Lawrence