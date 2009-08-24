Paola Hernadez Does Mexican

It’s hard to turn down Arrachera and Androgynous, especially when the words in question refer to David Rabin‘s meatpacking mainstay, Los Dados and D.F. designer Paola Hernadez. Add vats of Tanteo jalapeno tequila and publicist David Gruning, (I was seriously considering calling missing persons but turns out he has a boyfriend; le sigh) and you have one seriously spicy dinner. Dishes like chicken tinga empandas, al pastor tacos, roasted chicken quesadillas, and ubiquitous churros were enough to make Valerie Bertinelli fall off the Jenny Craig bandwagon. If food wasn’t enough, guests like Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs drummer Brian Chase, GuestofaGuest founder Rachelle Hruska, Annabel Vartanian, writer Carrie Cloud, Fashionista.com‘s Abby Gardner, and Stylista winner Johanna Cox received a grab bag of geometric or rose-shaped rings in slinky Hernandez pouches. Happy Birthday, Mama!

Speaking of dishes, the crowd was abuzz with news of Rabin’s brainchild, The Double Seven, re-opening sometime this fall. I tried to squeeze deets out of Mr. Rabin (the sister restaurant & club, Lotus, is also re-opening with Eugene Remm’s EMM group) while recounting my lost college years collecting silver plated straws from D7 (David: “do you know how much those cost?” Not as much as the drinks). Annabel Vartanian spilled the beans on her fashion shoot with Linda Evangelista, while Johanna, Abby and I shared a moment (make it 15 minutes) over True Blood.

More fascinating than Eric Dane‘s recently revealed d*ck, is Ms. Hernadez’s unique take on the line between masculine and feminine in her Mexican-based epoynmous label. Boys and girls should flock to her Spring 2010 presentation to catch more of her riffs on harem pants, silk blouses, and oversized tees. Who’s doing it? Laura Rubin, of course.

Yeah: Paola Hernandez and Brian Chase.

Stylistas: David Gruning, Johanna Cox, and Guest.

Dining x Los Dados.