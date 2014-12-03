How To Rock the Pantsless Look Like Rihanna

Rihanna has never been one to shy away from making a statement on the red carpet—between hitting the carpet essentially nude and dripping in Swarovski crystals or wearing Tom Ford pasties and thigh-high stockings (and that’s just a couple of her most memorable looks). For her latest red carpet turn at the British Fashion Awards, RiRi went for it, yet again, opting for a tuxedo jacket, sans pants. Hey, if anyone can pull off not wearing pants, it is most definitely Bad Girl Riri.

While this trend might seem like one best left to celebrities, and daring ones at that, it’s actually easier to pull off in real life than you might think. Here, four looks that prove that rocking the pantsless look can actually be quite chic.

1. Wear a coat dress, as just a dress.

Leave it Diane Kruger to turn rocking the pantsless trend into an ensemble that is, dare we say, ladylike. Coat dresses are a great multi-function wardrobe piece for this very reason: Wear one over a pair of jeans, a pencil skirt, or wear it solo like Kruger demonstrates here.

2. Rock an oversized sweater, sans pants.

Oversized knitwear is all the rage this winter, and street style star Elena Perminova demonstrates with aplomb that it’s a look you can pull off without pants. Perfect for date night or a casual holiday party, we love the oversized knit sweater as a dress, especially paired with thigh high boots.

3. Turn an oversized menswear shirt into a pantsless statement.

Who says a tuxedo requires pants? We love the look of an oversized menswear shirt with a bow-tie to boot and a double-breasted pea-coat (you could achieve a similar look with an oversized blazer). To keep your outfit from looking too risqué, why not pair it with brogues or pointy-toe flats?

4. Turn a double-breasted blazer into a pantsless wonder.

Have a double-breasted blazer? Take a cue from Cara Delevingne and wear it as a statement mini dress. The double-breasted detail is key here, because it means more coverage. Feeling like this is a look you couldn’t pull off in a million years? Think of it like this—it’s really not any different from wearing any other mini dress.