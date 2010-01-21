“Pants On the Ground” Originator Demands Cash, Scores Deal

Is there anyone in America who doesn’t know this….well, song by now? “Pants on the ground, pants on the ground, lookin’ like a fool with ya pants on the ground!” Larry Platt is the stunningly talented hero who brought the ditty to our fine continent when he debuted it via an American Idol audition and now that everybody’s singing it, he wants royalties!

We can’t believe it’s taken him this long. For well over a week, Larry Platt’s “Pants On the Ground” has been one of the web’s hottest searches, with over two million YouTube views. Speaking of views, Larry Platt showed up this week on The View to do another performance of the smash track…apparently still for no money! (Although guests on The View get all travel expenses paid for.)

Thursday morning, TMZ reported that Platt was seeking some lawyers to start helping him make some dough off of his creation. His only obstacle? Platt never copyrighted the song, so while he says he loves the countless renditions that are circulating across America, (even Brett Favre has covered “Pants On the Ground”), he’s going to do what he can to get some cash!

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Seattle-based indie label, Jake Records, has confirmed the rumors that Jake is offering Larry Platt a record deal: “Generally Larry has an attitude about him that is infectious,” CEO Scott Thomas said. They plan to help Platt lay down some of his original tracks, increase his exposure, and support his causes (we’re told he was an active Civil Rights leader in the 1960s).

Want to see the original version of the most viral hit of the new decade? So great…we have it right here for you.

Story contributed by Kristine Gasbarre for Limelife.

