Pantone’s Top Colors For Spring 2015: Scuba Blue, Aquamarine, and More

Timed with the kickoff of Fashion Week, happening today in New York City, when designers will preview their Spring 2015 collections, Pantone has released its top ten colors for Spring 2015. With colors including Aquamarine, Scuba Blue, Lucite Green, and Classic Blue for women, expect to be wearing a lot of cool colors come spring.

Pantone Color Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman told Women’s Wear Daily of the selection: “Being constantly barraged by text messages, cell phones, e-mail and all of this technology 24/7, cooler colors speak to creating a kind of a quiet zone. They are a place to get away from it all, an escape button that, literally, we can push. It’s also kind of a freeing, open air. It’s just a natural aftermath for a crazy world.”

Here, take a look at Pantone’s top 10 colors for women for spring and let us know what you think of the selection!