Must-Have Wardrobe Items in Each of Pantone’s Fall/Winter 2018 Colors

You probably know Pantone as the company responsible for those trendy little paint swatches we millennials think are so chic. (You know, the ones we’ve turned into art installations—or rendered ironic.) But in the fashion world, Pantone is known for something way more important: the seasonal trend report.

Each season (fall/winter, spring/summer), Pantone releases a list of the trendiest swatches around. These colors are up-and-comers—shades Pantone expects will pervade the cultural zeitgeist over the next few months. And all of them are pulled from designer collections shown at New York Fashion Week.

So if you didn’t score front-row seats to the baddest and brightest Fall/Winter NYFW shows, you’re not alone. (In fact, you’re in the majority.) But thanks to Pantone, you don’t have to skip a beat, because you can get a quick rundown of fashion’s boldest palettes in minutes—all you have to do is check out the seasonal trend report.

An added bonus: Every shade comes complete with a cute name, like “Valiant Poppy,” a bright red we can’t wait to work into our wardrobes.

This fall and winter, reds, blues, yellow-greens and purples are on the menu—accented by the occasional orange or brown. The star of the show (otherwise known as the Color of the Year) is Ultra Violet—a bright, eye-catching purple that’s certain to turn heads should you be bold enough to wear it in public.

Wondering what other hues made the cut? (And, more importantly, how to wear them?) Fear not—per usual, we’ve got you covered. Scroll on.