Pantone Just Announced Their Color of the Year, So Here are 9 Ways to Shop It Now

Designers, fashion-lovers, creators and the like wait in anticipation each year to find out the answer to the question: What is Pantone’s Color of the Year?! This one color has so much power each calendar year, and sets the tone for upcoming collections, designs and experiences. Shopping for clothing in Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2020 is the perfect way to pay homage to the release in a way that’s ridiculously easy and chic. After all, who doesn’t want an excuse to do a little online shopping?

For 2020, the Pantone color of the year is Classic Blue. Meant to remind us all of the skies and the most romantic time of the evening—dusk. “Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of Classic Blue offer the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build,” says Pantone’s Instagram announcement of the color.

Of course, now that the color has been officially announced, it’s about time we all do a little bit of shopping. Below, you’ll fine nine different ways to wear (and shop) the 2020 Pantone Color of the Year. Classic blue is just that—a classic. So, there are myriad ways to shop it now. Go forth and show the world you know what’s trending.

Go from work to drinks effortlessly with this blouse.

The classic blue blazer of your dreams.

Got a formal event coming up? We’ve got you covered in the color of the year.

Ready to cozy up in this cardigan all winter.

Sleek, effortless and the perfect color for 2020.

Workwear never looked so good.

Frostbite doesn’t stand a chance.

These pull-on style pants are perfect for wearing all day.

A simple and chic sweater you can pair with anything.

