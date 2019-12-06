StyleCaster
Share

Pantone Just Announced Their Color of the Year, So Here are 9 Ways to Shop It Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Pantone Just Announced Their Color of the Year, So Here are 9 Ways to Shop It Now

Maggie Griswold
by
Pantone Just Announced Their Color of the Year, So Here are 9 Ways to Shop It Now
Photo: Shutterstock/Pantone.

Scroll To See More Images

Designers, fashion-lovers, creators and the like wait in anticipation each year to find out the answer to the question: What is Pantone’s Color of the Year?! This one color has so much power each calendar year, and sets the tone for upcoming collections, designs and experiences. Shopping for clothing in Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2020 is the perfect way to pay homage to the release in a way that’s ridiculously easy and chic. After all, who doesn’t want an excuse to do a little online shopping?

For 2020, the Pantone color of the year is Classic Blue. Meant to remind us all of the skies and the most romantic time of the evening—dusk. “Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of Classic Blue offer the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build,” says Pantone’s Instagram announcement of the color.

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year 2020, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a timeless and enduring blue hue elegant in its simplicity. Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of Classic Blue offer the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build. As we cross the threshold into a new era, Pantone has translated the hue into a multi-sensory experience to reach a greater diversity of people and provide an opportunity for everyone to engage with the color. We will be tapping into sight, sound, smell, taste, and texture to make the Pantone Color of the Year for 2020 a truly immersive color experience for all. Link in bio to learn more about Classic Blue. #Pantone2020

A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) on

Of course, now that the color has been officially announced, it’s about time we all do a little bit of shopping. Below, you’ll fine nine different ways to wear (and shop) the 2020 Pantone Color of the Year. Classic blue is just that—a classic. So, there are myriad ways to shop it now. Go forth and show the world you know what’s trending.

Pantone Color of the Year
Zara Sateen Wrap Blouse $39.90
buy it

Go from work to drinks effortlessly with this blouse.

Pantone Color of the Year
Amour Vert Ashley Silk Blazer $238
buy it

The classic blue blazer of your dreams.

Pantone Color of the Year
Liliana Off-The-Shoulder Gown - Black… $378
buy it

Got a formal event coming up? We’ve got you covered in the color of the year.

Pantone Color of the Year
UO Ozzy Boxy Button-Front Cardigan $49
buy it

Ready to cozy up in this cardigan all winter.

Pantone Color of the Year
Adea Satin Wide-Leg Trousers $120
buy it

Sleek, effortless and the perfect color for 2020.

Pantone Color of the Year
V Neck Blouse with Button Sleeve $49.95
buy it

Workwear never looked so good.

Pantone Color of the Year
Puffer Coat $129
buy it

Frostbite doesn’t stand a chance.

Pantone Color of the Year
The Essential Cropped Flare Trousers $98
buy it

These pull-on style pants are perfect for wearing all day.

Pantone Color of the Year
Westerly Knit Pullover $98
buy it

A simple and chic sweater you can pair with anything.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share