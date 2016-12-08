This Verdant Shade Is Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2017

You guys. Pantone’s color of the year for 2017 is a milky, minty shade of green—the color of regeneration, regrowth, new life, sugar snap peas and aloe plants and pretty little succulents. The color, let’s say, of an entirely new year—which we think we can all agree we’re ready for, despite how awesome or awful your own personal 2016 may have been.

The pretty little hue is known as “greenery,” which quite possibly couldn’t be cuter, and if the massive amount of PR emails buzzing about promoting all things virescent is any indication, there are already quite a lot of products out there available in this particular shade of green.

Naming a color of the year was an idea Pantone rolled out at the millennium, and though they don’t necessarily directly profit from it—they’re not out there shilling tons of greenery items or licensing other companies a stamp of color-of-the-year approval—they do, you know, sell things, and they get a ton of attention every year when the color is announced.

But the idea behind greenery, or the colors that came before—rose quartz and serenity last year, marsala the year before, radiant orchard the year before that—is largely benevolent, and an enigmatic mix of self-fulfilling prophesy and identification of an already burgeoning trend.

So, this year—one that many of us may already have qualms about, despite the inherent hope that comes on the coattails of a new year—is all about plant life, herbage, the flora of existence—at least according to Pantone. Sounds pretty good to us.