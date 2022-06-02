Kim Kardashian Is Obsessed With Pantaboots, But What Are They?

Scroll To See More Images

Corsets, bustles, chaps, and petticoats are all on the list of strangely-named clothing items (granted none of them originated in this century). Just as I thought we had fully moved on to normal apparel names, Kim Kardashian’s “pantaboot” obsession has been revealed. Kim Kardashian has stepped out in the style twice already this week which begs the question: what is a pantaboot and why does Kim Kardashian keep wearing them?

Unlike the resurgence of corsets, pantaboots don’t have a longstanding history (or any, in fact) in the fashion industry. The shoe-tight-pant combination is a new phenomenon that can be credited to designers like Balenciaga. The style often begins with a pointed toe, heeled boot that extends up the leg in monochrome velvet, nylon or spandex material—I like to think of these as the jeggings of over-the-knee boots. The sleek continuous shape of the pantaboots has a superhero effect and instantly elongates the wearer’s silhouette—this may be why the style has become a favorite for celebrities and paparazzi run-ins.

Besides the elongating effect of pantaboots (wow, I feel silly every time I write the name), there are two probable main reasons why Kim Kardashian keeps wearing them. The first, and most obvious, is that Kardashian is the latest face of Balenciaga—outside of her brief Dolce & Gabanna set of looks for her sister’s wedding, she rarely breaks from wearing the brand.

I’ve personally been served Kim Kardashian’s TikTok ad— in which she stands in a blank room and types on her phone while wearing hot pink pantaboots, at least four times a day (yes, I spend too much time on TikTok).

The other reason I imagine Kim Kardashian wears pantaboots so frequently is that once you hoist a pair on, they seem difficult to take off. As Kardashian made abundantly clear with her Met Gala Marilyn Monroe dress, once she gets a tight look on, she’s going to commit to it. In all seriousness, the curve-hugging style aligns well with Kardashian’s personal SKIMS brand. By wearing Balenciaga’s pantaboots, she’s reinforcing the idea of shapewear and offering it to fans at a more accessible price point.

The multi-faceted reality star has also made a point to demonstrate that pantaboots work for almost any occasion. She’s worn the look at the front row of fashion shows, the Met Gala red carpet, and even a CVS errand run. Most recently, her favorite occasion to rock pantaboots is for date night.

Kim Kardashian was just spotted in the style twice this week with a much more casually dressed Pete Davidson by her side. The couple arrived in the U.K. ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Kim Kardashian wore a champagne-colored pair of pantaboots out shopping. She paired the look with a simple zip-up hoodie, Balenciaga Le Cagole bag and sporty sunglasses.

Just a day before the couple’s shopping outing, Kardashian wore an all-black version of the look out to dinner. The outfit was almost identical with a slight change in sunglass shape from sporty to alien. I would personally love to see Kim Kardashian try out some alternate styles—especially as she comes into her own fashion sphere following her divorce from Kanye West. However, I do respect her consistency and commitment to a signature look. It’s safe to say that if you don’t think pantaboots are a trend you can get behind, you can at least follow Kim Kardashian’s lead and start outfit repeating with no shame.