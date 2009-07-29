Panic! at the Disco’s Split and New Song

It was recently announced that Panic! At the Disco members were parting ways. Panic’s lyricist Ryan Ross and bassist Jon Walker have moved on to form the group Young Veins because apparently Panic! At the Disco wasn’t a ridiculous enough band name. That or creative differences or something…

Anyway, the Young Veins have released their new single “Change” for you to preview below. Panic! (ohmigod, Word’s auto-correct is killing me right now…) is also back with a new song “New Perspective.” Basically these are the two most transparent song titles regarding the bands’ recent change ups.

The Young Veins: Change

Panic! at the Disco: New Perspective