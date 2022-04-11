7 Mother’s Day Charms Guaranteed to Show Her How Much You Care

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and with the special occasion quickly approaching, you don’t want to waste any more time ruminating on what to get your mom. Sure, there are always the basics gifts you could go with i.e. flowers, a gift card, a cookbook, or home appliances, but why not treat her to something extra special this year? You know, something that says you’re an icon while also simultaneously paying tribute to her exceptional style. After all, our moms do so much for us, and Mother’s Day is probably the one time of year where she gets to be treated like the queen she is. And what better way for a queen to celebrate her special day than with accessories?

Cue Pandora Jewelry, the official go-to spot for all your Mother’s Day gifting wants and needs. At Pandora, there’s something for every mom, whether she likes bracelets, earrings, necklaces, or rings. They also have a wide range of charms that are chic, stylish, and sure to bring a smile to your mom’s face (my personal favorite is the Family Always Encircled Dangle Charm as it’s both sweet and sentimental). Below, read more about our top charm picks to help you get started with Mother’s Day gifting and pick the one you’ll know she’ll love.

From the Pandora Moments collection, the Family Always Encircled Dangle Charm is a perfect charm for mom. With its encircled sterling silver and 14k rose gold-plated dangle with clear cubic zirconia, this charm screams thoughtful and one that she can wear for years to come.

The Entwined Infinite Hearts Double Dangle Charm features a double heart sterling silver and 14k rose gold-plated dangle with clear and fancy fairy tale pink cubic zirconia and a phlox pink crystal. If your mom loves all things pink and bright, then I would suggest getting her this charm.

What better way to say “thanks for everything” than with Pandora’s Thank You Mom Heart Charm? If your mom has a sleek and classic taste, then this is definitely the charm for her. Plus, the Mom heart is made of 14k rose gold-plated metal, which adds to the chic simplicity of this charm.

The Mom Daisy Heart Charm is not only a great Mother’s Day gift, but it will go perfectly with your mom’s new spring wardrobe! I mean, who doesn’t love a daisy-accented accessory? The heart sterling silver charm features pink and violet enamel if you needed any more persuading to buy this charm.

The Mom Infinity Pavé Double Dangle Charm features a Mom infinity sterling silver dangle with clear cubic zirconia and fancy fairy tale pink cubic zirconia. It’s the perfect gift for any mom who loves simple, yet staple jewelry pieces that are still meaningful.

The Radiating Love Mama Heart Charm includes a “Mama” heart sterling silver charm with transparent pink enamel. It’s one of the brighter and funkier pieces making it a great choice for moms who love to stand out from the crowd. With this gift, there will be no question of how much you care.

Take your mom’s breath away with the Sparkling Double Halo Heart Dangle Charm. It features a sterling silver dangle charm with clear and fancy pink cubic zirconia in the shape of a heart in the center. She can wear it on a necklace or bracelet, but no matter which she decides, it will always be a timeless piece.