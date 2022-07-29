Yes, Matching Jewelry Is the Accessory of the Season – Here’s Who You Can Get Them For

Speaking from experience, whenever I’m feeling like I want to spice up my outfit or my usual go-to outfit of leggings and sneakers, I’ll some sort of jewelry accessory, whether it’s earrings, layered necklaces, or rings (I’m still trying to add more bracelets into my accessory line-up). Some of you may already be jewelry experts, but if you’re looking for ways to elevate your accessories look, I know just the trend to do it: matching jewelry. Now hear me out. Matching jewelry may not be your typical trend of choice (you may be a lone wolf fashionista and I respect that), but it definitely should be, especially if you’re wanting to match with that someone special in your life.

Matching jewelry offers a stylish way to boost the usual accessory but with another person. It can be anything from charms to rings and even a bracelet. Versatile? All signs point to yes! But the best part is, with so many options to choose from, you can 100 percent find something for anyone—even your pickiest friend thanks to Pandora’s plethora of jewelry options (hint: they make great gifts for any occasion). If you’re not convinced, then believe me when I say you will be after seeing all the people in your life you can match jewelry with.

Your BFF

Made with sterling silver, the Puzzle Piece Hearts Splittable Friendship Dangle Charm is the perfect reminder that some just fit together like puzzle pieces. Designed for matching, it features two dangles that combine a cutout heart with a puzzle piece decorated on one side with colorful stones. But that’s not all. It’s also engraved with a message that reads: “My Missing Piece” and the charm can be placed on a Pandora keychain, bracelet, or necklace.

Your Sister

Sisters may fight, but at the end of the day, you know that’s your ride or die. Show your built-in best friend how much you love them with this charm that celebrates family and the joy they bring. You and your sister can wear this engraved, 14k rose gold-plated heart that dangles below a sterling silver heart inscribed with the word “Sister” on a Pandora keychain, bracelet, or necklace so you’ll never forget how much she means to you.

Your Aunt

For some, their aunt is like a second mother to them. And what better way to show that than with the Regal Swirl Tiara Ring. Crafted in sterling silver, this aristocratic piece features a tiara decorated with three sparkling stones and swirling filigree. It’s a majestic piece she’s guaranteed to love and treasure for a lifetime, and if you want to match, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself like a queen, too.

Your Grandmother

Grandmothers are the matriarch of the family so why not show her your appreciation with this triple dangle charm. Crafted in sterling silver, the Family Infinity Triple Dangle Charm features a family tree inside an openwork heart, an infinity sign decorated with sparkling pavé, and a “Family” engraved disc. These three powerful symbols represent closeness, making it the perfect charm to match her with.

Your Mom

The delicate Sparkling Infinity Collier Necklace symbolizes a love that lasts for all eternity, making it the perfect piece to match your mom with. Inspired by the eternal bond between a mother and a child, the necklace dazzles in sterling silver and features clear cubic zirconia for added sparkle. It’s great for styling with other infinity-inspired pieces such as the Simple Infinity Band Ring.

Your Partner

The Shooting Star Hearts Double Dangle Charm is the perfect charm to gift your significant other, whether it’s for Valentine’s Day, their birthday, or just because! This charm features a 14k gold-plated heart, decorated with a constellation of sparkling stars. The second dangle is a sterling silver heart engraved with the message, “You are my galaxy.” Get one for yourself too as a reminder of your love for them, even in hard times.

Tie It All Together

With all of these charms in your arsenal now, you’ll need a place to keep them. Cue the Pandora Moments Small Heart Bag Charm Holder. Crafted in sterling silver, it features a heart-shaped pendant and a disc that can be engraved with your personal mantra. Style up to three of your favorite charms dangles, and pendants, and make your bag a true testament to who you are.

This article was created by StyleCaster for Pandora.