StyleCaster
Share

Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That’ll Make Mornings Extra Cozy

What's hot
StyleCaster

Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That’ll Make Mornings Extra Cozy

by
Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That’ll Make Mornings Extra Cozy
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Pinch of Yum.

As a kid, pancakes for breakfast were one of the best things about weekend mornings. As an adult, not much has changed.

While I love bowls of oatmeal and plates of eggs on toast during the week, I often crave something a little more special on weekends. And since I have a little bit of extra time most Saturdays and Sundays, it makes sense to whip up a batch of pancakes a few times a month.

MORE: 13 Ways to Eat Pumpkin for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Pancakes really have a lot going for them. For one thing, they’re pretty much a blank, carb-y slate for whatever mix-ins or toppings you’re in the mood for. Banana oatmeal pancakes might be on the menu one morning, and peanut butter chocolate chip pancakes the next.

Plus, pancake recipes are relatively quick—the batter comes together in less than five minutes, and each cake only takes a few minutes to cook. Lastly (and this is my favorite thing about them), you can totally store pancake batter in the fridge for a few days, making on-demand pancakes possible in a cinch, no dirty mixing bowl required.

MORE: 16 Pull-Apart Breads That Are Pretty, Delicious and Perfect for Parties

The following 15 pancake recipes are perfect for fall mornings in, and they’re easy enough for beginner cooks. Pick a few to cook on repeat this season, or make it your mission to try them all.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | The Best Pumpkin Pancakes
The Best Pumpkin Pancakes

You can't have a perfect fall without indulging in at least one stack of pumpkin pancakes.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Somewhat Simple.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | 3-Ingredient Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes With Caramel Sauce
3-Ingredient Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes with Caramel Sauce

If gluten and grains aren't for you, these paleo pancakes are a must-make this season.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Paleo Grubs.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

Heat up some apple cider to go along with these sweet spiced pancakes.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Creme de la Crumb.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Hot Chocolate Pancakes
Hot Chocolate Pancakes

If it's too early for hot chocolate, you can swap in this hot chocolate pancake stack.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Handle the Heat.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Cinnamon Pear Pancakes
Cinnamon Pear Pancakes

These slightly sweet pancakes are energizing and totally delicious, whether you're planning to spend your day hiking a mountain or chilling on the couch.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Katalyst Health.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Buttermilk Pecan Pancakes
Buttermilk Pecan Pancakes

These extra fluffy pancakes have pecans and maple syrup, the two best parts of pumpkin pie.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: See Vanessa Craft.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Mocha Pancakes
Mocha Pancakes

You know what I love more than coffee with breakfast? Coffee in breakfast.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Cake Whiz.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Cranberry Pancakes and Brown Butter Cranberry Maple Syrup
Cranberry Pancakes and Brown Butter Cranberry Maple Syrup

Nutty brown butter and tart cranberries balance this satisfying pancake recipe, which you'll want to keep making through the winter.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Love and Cupcakes.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Peanut Butter and Jelly Pancakes
Peanut Butter and Jelly Pancakes

PB&J isn't just for sandwiches. These peanutty pancakes are slathered with a fruity topping, and the whole thing will make you nostalgic for packed school lunch.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Crunchy Creamy Sweet.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | The Best Protein Pancakes
The Best Protein Pancakes

If you're looking for pancakes that'll really help you power through the morning, this is the best protein pancake recipe around.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Pinch of Yum.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Fluffy Ricotta Pancakes
Fluffy Ricotta Pancakes

If you've never tried making pancakes with ricotta cheese, give these a try over the weekend. The creamy ricotta adds richness and fluffiness at the same time, plus a hint of flavor that sets these cakes apart.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Just So Tasty.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Easy Lemon Pancakes
Easy Lemon Pancakes

A little sweet and a little sour, these zesty pancakes will wake you right up.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Carmela Pop.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Oatmeal Walnut Banana Caramel Pancakes
Oatmeal Walnut Banana Caramel Pancakes

Want a hearty stack of pancakes that tastes like dessert but packs plenty of good-for-you ingredients? This recipe is filled with fiber and healthy fats, and will please both kids and adults.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Picky Palate.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Gingerbread Pancakes
Gingerbread Pancakes

Maybe you think it's a little early for Christmas-y flavors. Obviously, I don't.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Cooking Classy.
STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Snickerdoodle Pancakes
Snickerdoodle Pancakes

Want to have your cake and eat your cookie too? These pancakes will help you do just that.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Number 2 Pencil.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Proof That Celebs Love Pat McGrath Makeup as Much as You

Proof That Celebs Love Pat McGrath Makeup as Much as You
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | The Best Pumpkin Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | 3-Ingredient Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes With Caramel Sauce
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Hot Chocolate Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Cinnamon Pear Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Buttermilk Pecan Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Mocha Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Cranberry Pancakes and Brown Butter Cranberry Maple Syrup
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Peanut Butter and Jelly Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | The Best Protein Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Fluffy Ricotta Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Easy Lemon Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Oatmeal Walnut Banana Caramel Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Gingerbread Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | 15 Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That Make Mornings Extra Cozy | Snickerdoodle Pancakes
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share