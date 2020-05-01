Pancake Cereal Is The Tik Tok Craze Brunch Fans Have Been Waiting For

I have truly never met a breakfast food I didn’t like, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have my absolute favorites. Sorry, French toast and waffles, but pancakes are my one true love, which is why I’m so fascinated by the pancake cereal Tik Tok trend I keep seeing on my For You Page. I’ve always thought the classic pancake was perfect—it couldn’t possibly be improved upon, I’d ague! However, all that changed when I laid eyes on these itty-bitty, bite-sized pancake poppers, served cereal-style with a bowl, a spoon and syrupy “milk.” Am I obsessed? Yes. Am I going to make pancake cereal at home? I mean, I’m certainly going to try.

You know a Tik Tok craze is going to blow up when it makes its way to Instagram, and out of nowhere, my Explore page is suddenly brimming with bowlfuls of pancakes. Haven’t seem ’em? Allow me to break the “recipe” down. Pancake cereal is made by creating teeny-tiny pancakes (flipping them on the pan just like you would the regular-sized cakes) and then serving them cereal-style in a bowl, to be scooped up and eaten with a spoon. Bonus points if you use syrup as your milk, although you definitely don’t need to fill up the entire bowl. Just a drizzle will do! Videos of creators and foodies alike whipping up this new brunch delicacy are popping up left and right, and honestly, I can’t stop watching.

Don’t they kind of look like Cookie Crisps? Similar aesthetic, but the taste is softer and less chocolate-y—I mean, unless you plan on adding one mini chocolate chip per pancake. Since I’m not much of a chef, I love that there’s no tricky twist to this clever breakfast. It’s all about sizing and presentation—I don’t need professional-level skills to whip it up! You certainly could get creative with made-from-scratch batter and 5-star brunch toppings, but I’ll settle for some pancake mix and good ol’ Aunt Jemima.

To try this at home, all you need is a bowl, a spoon and a pan perfect for flapjacks. I highly recommend the Purely Elizabeth Grain-Free Pancake Mix for a paleo, gluten-free option. I stan a good source of protein that’s also guaranteed to get me Tik Tok famous! Now, excuse me while I go practice flipping little baby pancakes.

