Pan Am Takes Fan Paraphernalia To New Heights

Last night the premier of Pan Am on ABCcaught the attention of tv lovers, fashionistas and history buffs alike. The series combines 1960s clothing and attitudes with our favorite aspects of a drama, namely sex and espionage. The show follows flight attendants for the Pan Am airline and boasts a cast that includes our favorite cynical actress, Christina Ricci.

The styling of the show is noteworthy and is already generating a fair amount of buzz. But our favorite part about the show’s emphasis on 1960s fashion is the availability of Pan Am inspired products. Although the airline no longer exists, its legacy continues both on and off screen.

Airlines have often turned to top designers for their uniforms, so the idea of emphasizing Pan Am fashion is not a new one. Armani created uniforms for Alitalia in the 1990s and in 2005, Air France enlisted Christian Lacroix to create an entire line for their cabin crew.

We checked out Pan Am’s website and were happy to find that their collection of bags and travel accessories are the perfect marriage of 1960s flair and modern simplicity. The line will eventually expand to include apparel, which we’re sure will be just as covetable as the merchandise already available.

Click through for some images of our favorite bags and check out Pan Am’s website to shop the complete collection.