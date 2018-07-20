StyleCaster
Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Lindsey Lanquist
Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs
Photo: Mirelle Carmichael Photography.

If you’ve ever seen pampas grass, you know it looks something like peacock feathers—except the feathery ends are solidly beige or light pink, not myriad shades of blue and green. It’s really just a clump of super tall grass, some of which sprouts flowers (the aforementioned peacock feathers) and some of which doesn’t.

Honestly, pampas grass is a pretty unassuming plant, though it’s considered an invasive species in some areas due to its propensity to grow and spread quickly—so you’ll want to do your research before planting any. I grew up with one in my front yard, and I never paid it much attention. But several creative wedding decorators have elevated pampas grass from its humble origins to straight-up fairytale wedding essential.

According to our friends at Pinterest, people are saving pampas grass wedding decor photos 500 percent more this year than they were last year. And the photos are stunning. I had no idea that random plant in my front yard could be harvested (not planted, since it has the potential to become invasive!) and repurposed in such beautiful ways: hung from the ceiling, used as a unique centerpiece, turned into a one-of-a-kind altar and more.

I’ve spent a couple hours perusing the “pampas grass” tag on Pinterest, and I’m now officially convinced the plant is a must-have at any outdoor wedding. It’s a low-maintenance alternative to floral arrangements at beach weddings, it adds a distinctly bohemian vibe to any backyard gathering and its pastel color palette juxtaposes beautifully with evergreen trees at woodsier events.

The best part: It’s not just pretty—it’s unexpected. Instead of opting for standard flowers, you chose grass (and you made it look good). If that’s not impressive, I don’t know what it is.

Ahead, you’ll find 27 of the loveliest pampas grass wedding decor photos I found in my hours-long Pinterest rabbit hole. What’s better: With nearly all of these photos, you’ll be able to click through and see the rest of the wedding photos, so you can see the rest of the decor accompanying the pampas grass (the more inspo, the merrier).

1 of 27
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

I've never seen a hand-painted wedding arch (err, circle?) before, but now I'm convinced I need one.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Katie Pritchard Photography.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Who needs suspended flowers when you have suspended pampas grass?

Photo: Natalie Norton Photography.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

This wedding proves pampas grass complements darker, sultrier colors just as well as it complements pretty pastels.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Junebug Weddings.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Bring your favorite printed rug outside, hang some pampas grass from your delightfully makeshift wedding arch and call it a day.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Kurt Boomer.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Who needs a wedding arch when you have a ring of pampas grass to orient you, instead?

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Mirelle Carmichael Photography.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Lining the walkway with pampas grass might obstruct the view for your wedding guests, but it'll also create a straight-up idyllic vibe. (Priorities.)

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Amber Events.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

This slightly adorned triangular arch is just the thing your dream bohemian wedding needs.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: The the Knot Santorini.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

The juxtaposition of beach-worthy pampas grass and forest-worthy evergreen trees works surprisingly well here.

Photo: @rockmywedding/Instagram.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

One of the most stunning minimalist banquet tables I've ever seen.

Photo: @soulflowersf/Instagram.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

The pampas grass works with the home in the background to create an upscale rustic vibe.

Photo: Tyler Branch.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

An expert lesson in sparse (but completely elegant) wedding decor.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Weddingomania.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Don't worry about finding the perfect wedding arch—just hang pampas grass at your altar, instead.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: The Nichols Photographers.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Who needs vases full of flowers when you have baskets full of pampas grass?

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Kurt Boomer.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Keep things interesting by pairing sprawling pampas grass arrangements with sleeker, more structured decor.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: SB Creative Co.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Instead of filling vases with flowers, fill various pots with pampas grass.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Jenna Joseph Photography.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Remember, yellow and violet are complementary colors. So pair that beautifully washed-out pampas grass with deep blue-violet flowers to create a stunningly punchy color combo.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Samuel Goh.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Go big or go home.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Carmen Roberts Photography.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

The perfect accessory for any beach-centric event.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Isaiah & Taylor.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Another pampas grass-lined, circular wedding arch? Yes, please.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Jonny Scott Photography.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Pair pampas grass with your favorite jewel tones to create an out-of-the-box, but totally beautiful color palette.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Leigh Miller Photography.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Mix dry plants like pampas grass with wetter, more tropical leaves to give your decor some dynamic texture.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Redfield Photography.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Nod to the pampas grass trend without going full-force by subtly working it in with other plants (similar to how you'd use baby breath in a bouquet).

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Sarah Ascanio.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

In case you were curious, pampas grass looks just as beautiful in the evening as it does in the daylight.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Nick Radford.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Set the scene from start to finish by planting pampas grass along the sidewalk leading to your wedding location.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Ali Vagnini Photography.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Pampas grass looks just as great atop your wedding arch as it does decorating the ground below it.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: The Style Co.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

The perfect low-key centerpiece. (And unlike large floral arrangements, it won't block your view.)

Photo: Sarah Kathleen Photography.
STYLECASTER | Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

Cover your wedding arch in pampas grass to make it feel more organic in an outdoor setting.

See more of the wedding here.

Photo: Koby Brown.

